Trolling
Growing up, we didn’t have electric motors. In fact, if I remember correctly, my dads first outboard motor was a used Scott-Atwater, 9 ½ hp. It wasn’t easy to start, sometimes requiring 20-30 pulls on the rope, but once you got it started, it purred like a kitten.
Most of the fishing we did back then was from a 14-foot aluminum rowboat. Not sure if it had a name, but it had three seats, two oar-locks and a set of oars, and it only leaked a little.
When the fishing slowed down, which it often did, we’d try rowing the boat slowly while we dragged our baits behind. It allowed us to cover much more area than if we had anchored, and unlike drifting, we controlled the direction we wanted to go.
And it always produced fish.
As I got older, we traded the old Scott-Atwater in on a new 9 ½ Johnson outboard. It was a great motor, usually starting on the very first pull and idling down so you could troll at remarkably slow speeds.
In Canada, fishing Rice Lake, we trolled for walleyes and muskies. But even back home in Ohio, trolling worked well for bass and bluegill. It was always kind of a fallback position when we got tired of casting.
Some tournament bass fishermen look down on trolling, equating it with fishing shiners or other live bait. Part of the reason, I suspect, is because trolling is not allowed in bass tournaments.
That has never made any sense to me, and today with our modern electronics, it makes even less sense.
If you watch the pros on television fishing tournaments, they all have their eyes glued to the two Lowrance, Garmin’s or Hummingbird’s on their front decks searching for bass. Once they find an object that appears to be a bass, they begin casting for it. This seems far more ‘unfair’ than trolling.
Some of the pros even believe they can tell the size of the bass by the size of the mark it makes on their live scope.
Everybody that fishes a tournament has an outboard motor, enabling them to troll if they were allowed. But not every angler can afford two $5,000 units on the front deck of their boats.
Trolling is an effective way to catch and more importantly, find fish. Once you find them, I say them because bass are a schooling fish, so the chances are good that there will be more than one.
The greatest fisherman of all time, the Father of Structure Fishing, Buck Perry was a strong advocate of trolling. He believed trolling allowed you to control the depth and speed of a lure while you searched the different depths and contours of the lake.
Years ago, I remember hearing about the old men who lived on Lake Walk-in-Water in a retirement community. They had a very long pier, stretching out into the lake, and a number of anglers would ‘troll’ their favorite lures as they walked the entire length of the dock. It was great exercise and I heard that many large bass were caught in the process.
I’ll be 75 next month and my days of casting from sunup to sundown are gone. I’m good for a couple of hours before I take to the wheel and try a little trolling.
One of the most successful trolls, and one used by many fishermen from up north is to troll shallow-running lures along the edge of bullrushes, pads and weed lines. Many will use lures like the old wooden, pikie-minnows or large spoons, lures that have been around forever, catching bass after bass in the shallow water.
Other anglers, myself included, will troll the deeper waters with deep-diving crankbaits like Strike Kings 10XD, 8XD and 6XD, as well as the larger sized Spoonplugs. The number of fish taken in both shallow and deep water would surprise many anglers.
So, the next time you see some old codger out on the lake, slowly trolling along while he attempts to eat a sandwich, give him a thumbs up. He’s probably already caught more bass than the hot shot pros with their fancy electronics.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.