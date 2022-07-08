Bass Vision
In Wednesday’s article I wrote about the incredible hearing that a bass possesses, and how it could help or hurt your fishing success.
As I sat down to write today’s column, I thought I’d reference a recent call from a friend of mine named Jim who was concerned about the color of his fishing line in clear water.
I’ve written about this subject many times, and I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not sure anyone knows for sure if color is a factor in catching bass.
My old mentor, Buck Perry – The Father of Structure Fishing, claimed color, at best, played a very insignificant part in whether a bass would strike a lure.
But he also addressed the issue of fishing line, and whether color or clear line made a difference. He believed it did not.
Buck was always fascinated by fishermen and how much credit they gave bass for their intelligence. He often stated, “A bass has a brain the size of a pea. It has never had an original thought in its life and the only two things its brain dwells on are eating and mating. Both are genetically hard-wired into every bass.”
He would go on to explain that bass did not possess the ability to “think” as we humans do. He believed if a bass even noticed the fishing line, regardless of the color, it wouldn’t give it a second thought, assuming it was no different than any other vegetation or debris in the water.
Contrary to what many fishermen believe, a bass doesn’t have the ability to see a fishing line and think, “Oh no, that’s fishing line, which means there must be a hook on the other end.”
To further illustrate his point, Buck would suggest to the audience that they hook a minnow by the tail, or a live nightcrawler through the egg sac – in both cases, exposing the silver, black or bronze hook. If the bass was smart enough to understand what a fishing line is, wouldn’t you think they would most certainly back away from an exposed hook? Of course, they don’t give it a single thought. All they see is food. If it moves it must be alive, and the only question that remains is whether it will fit in their mouth.
On the other hand, according to Doug Hannon, the Bass Professor, in his book “Big Bass Magic,” he claims that “bass are daylight feeders and that they can detect colors and that is why more big bass are caught in the middle of the day than at any other time by live bait fishermen. The period from 10am to 2pm is the best time to shiner fish because a bass can see best at this time of the day, with full light, and can tell a shiner is a shiner.”
Bass are prone to make more mistakes early and late in the day when their vision is poor, explaining why many bass are caught first thing in the morning and just before dark.
Night fishing is the absolute best time to fish with an artificial lure because a bass doesn’t have enough light to know whether the lure is real or fake.
Hannon goes on to say, “Nature uses warning colors to protect creatures from predators and usually they are in the yellow and orange range. Bees, wasps and coral snakes are examples of creatures with warning color patterns. Many manufacturers purposely do not use these colors for fear that bass will respond negatively.”
I’m sure if Buck Perry and Doug Hannon were alive today, they could certainly have a lively debate about the importance of color.
I’ve argued on the side of Buck Perry ever since I worked with him back in the 70’s, but I too sometimes question the importance of color.
What I don’t question, is the intelligence of a bass. I believe Buck Perry was right when he said a bass has a pea-sized brain and has never had an original thought in its entire life.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don also owns and published the Angler Magazine – Lake Istokpoga/Lake Okeechobee. He is also an author with two books, Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.