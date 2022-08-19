World’s 25 Biggest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught
Ever wonder just how big, the biggest bass ever caught were – not only in this country, but in the world? Over the years I’ve seen different lists in BassMaster Magazine and other publications, and I’m always surprised there are so few bass on this list caught in Florida.
Did you know that 11 of the top 25 biggest bass of all-time were caught in San Diego County, California. And, of those, five were caught at Miramar Lake. Only Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County can claim more top-25 catches.
Want to get on the list? How big does your bass have to be. Well, this may surprise you, but you’ll have to have a certified weight of 19 pounds or more.
Which probably explains why there is only one bass on this list from Florida, and even that bass did not meet the criteria to be recognized as a state record. The current Florida State record largemouth bass is only 17.27 pounds, caught by Billy O’Berry on July 6th, 1986 from a small lake in Polk County.
The top 25 bass, where and when they were caught follows:
Rank Weight Body of Water Date Angler
1. 22.311 Lake Biwa — Japan July 2nd, 2009 Manabu Kurita
2. 22.25 Montgomery Lake, GA June 2nd, 1932 George Perry
3. 22.063 Castaic Lake, CA March 12th, 1991 Robert Crupi
4. 21.75 Castaic Lake, CA March 5th, 1991 Michael Arujo
5. 21.688 Lake Dixon, CA May 31st, 2003 Jed Dickerson
6. 21.2 Lake Casitas, CA March 4th, 1980 Raymond Easley
7. 21.01 Castaic Lake, CA March 9th, 1990 Robert Crupi
- 8. 20.938Miramar Reservoir, CA June 23rd, 1973 Dave Zimmerlee
9. 20.86 Castaic Lake, CA February 4th, 1990 Leo Torres
10. 20.75 Lake Dixon, CA April 27th, 2001 Mike Long
11. 20.25 Lake Hodges, CA May 30th, 1985 Gene Dupras
- 11. 20.25Miramar Reservoir, CA March 25th, 1990 Johnny Garduno
13. 20.125 Big Fish Lake, FL May 19th, 1923 Fritz Friebel
14. 19.7 Lake Mission Viejo, CA March 21st, 2006 George Coniglio
15. 19.5 Castaic Lake, CA May 28th, 1990 Mark Balloid
15. 19.5 Lake Casitas, CA April 9th, 2002 Randy Crabtree
15. 19.5 Miramar Reservoir, CA February 29th, 1988 Keith Gunsauls
18. 19.438 Lake Dixon, CA May 20th, 2003 Mac Weakley
19. 19.25 Miramar Reservoir, CA March 22nd, 1998 Chris Brandt
20. 19.188 Lake Wohlford, CA February 3rd, 1986 Steve Beasley
21. 19.188 Lake Morena, CA February 17th, 1987 Arden Hanline Sr.
22. 19.15 Lake Ikehara — Japan April 22nd, 2003 Kazuya Shimada
23. 19.1 Lake Baccarac — Mexico January 17th, 1993 Bruce Knutsen
- 24. 19.063Miramar Reservoir, CA March 14th, 1988 Sandy DeFresco
25. 19.04 Castaic Lake, CA January 8th, 1989 Danny Kadota
Disclaimer – This list is unofficial and recognizes catches that were widely considered to be accurate. Catches that lack substantial proof of the bass even existing, or the size of the bass, such as “write-ins” were left off.
For bass fishermen my age or older, we tend to remember George Perry’s catch of a 22.25-pound largemouth bass in 1932, a record that stood for over 80 years, before Manabu Kurita surpassed that mark with a 22.311 bass caught in Lake Biwa, Japan. They now share the world record.
Any list of the top bass catches of all time is going to have asterisks, even George Perry’s 22.25-pound bass that stood as the world record for 77 years didn’t necessarily have resounding proof as a product of the era in which it was caught.
- – Dave Zimmerlee’s catch was officially recognized as the state record at the time it was caught, which is why it is listed here. However, it should be noted that several people came forward immediately after the catch and claimed to have seen Zimmerlee “scoop” the bass from the water as it floated, dying on the surface. Zimmerlee adamantly denied the allegations. In any case, the bass was verified at 20 lbs. 15 ounces, and was the largest in the state at that point.
- – Johnny Garduno’s catch fell under similar scrutiny as Zimmerlee’s. Witnesses came forward claiming that Garduno used a net to catch his 20 lb. 4 oz bass as it swiped at a stringer of trout. As an angler that has spent a lot of time on the water chasing big bass, that claim seems even more outlandish than an angler catching a bass that big by traditional means. Again, in any case, the bass was as big as claimed and verified.
- – Sandy DeFresco’s story is one you’re probably already familiar with – yes, this is the diving weight bass. The monstrous bass “originally” weighed 21 lbs. 10 oz at the time it was officially weighed, which was a little more than a half-pound short of the world record at the time, but would have been a new state record catch. How the weights, which were discovered at the taxidermy shop, got in the bass are still a mystery. Adding to the intrigue, and allowing for even more creative theories was that DeFresco worked at the lake’s concession at the time of the catch. City Lake’s Biologist, Larry Bottroff, one of the most respected bass experts in the entire world concluded after examining the bass that the 2.5 lb. weight was in the bass for up to 2 weeks, as Bottroff found tissue forming around the weight. The most popular theory is that the bass was the same one caught roughly two weeks earlier by Gunsauls, who was the first to release a bass that big. After its release, someone other than Gunsauls might have obtained the fish, added the weight, and kept it captive within the lake for two weeks until claiming a new catch. However, there is no proof of that, and DeFresco was credited with the weight of the bass, minus the weight.
The backstories on many of these fish are available on the internet, and well worth taking the time to learn more.
Big bass are a freak of nature. The odds a fish has to overcome to just reach 10 pounds is unbelievable. It’s hard to imagine what the odds must be for a fish to reach the weight of a new world record.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.