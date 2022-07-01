Summertime Bass Fishing
I don’t normally have very many summertime bass fishing guide trips. I’m sure there are plenty of reasons, but the 90-degree heat probably tops the list.
As much as I love to fish Lake Istokpoga, I tend to fish deeper lakes like Placid, June, Jackson or Glenada in the summer months. All four share depths of 20+ feet where the bass tend to go when the surface temps hit the mid-80’s and low 90’s.
But I had a trip the other day where we discussed the difference between fishing Lake Istokpoga – where we would be flippin’ and pitchin’ – to Lake Placid – where we’d be dragging a Carolina Rig in deep water. The clients had fished Lake Placid last summer with another guide and although they did catch one good-sized bass, they felt that style of fishing was pretty slow, so they opted for Lake Istokpoga and fishing shallower water.
The water is generally at its lowest point of the year in Lake Istokpoga due to the potential impact from hurricanes. It’s not “dangerously” low, although some might argue that point, but it does limit your fishing areas. Many of the spots I normally catch bass are just too shallow to get the boat back in to, so I’m limited to only fishing some of the deeper areas.
My clients, two adults and a teenager, met me at Windy Point just after six in the morning Monday. Weather reports indicated a typical summer day. Temperatures in the low 90’s and wind speeds of five to ten mph. Humidity, not mentioned by the Weather Channel, was probably 99%.
But we were met with a nice breeze out of the east, and my hope was that it would continue throughout the day to cool us off.
Backing the Ranger into the lake, I immediately ran into a problem as I backed the boat off the trailer. Even with the lower unit raised up and the jackplate as high as it would go, the water was very skinny. Going in reverse left or right was not a good option. In my attempt to turn the boat around, so we’d be heading out into the lake, the big Mercury 250 bogged down in the muck in both directions.
I ended up pulling alongside the dock, picking up my clients and running the boat in reverse out to deeper water.
I was finally able to get the boat turned around about 100 yards from shore, but it was much shallower at the ramp than I had anticipated.
I usually go out of Istokpoga Park, on the northeast side of the lake, but I decided to go out of Windy Point (on the southwest side of the lake) because the clients were staying in Lake Placid, and this ramp would be closer for them. I also figured I could fish along the west wall where I knew the water was a little deeper.
Twenty minutes into flippin’, and we had a nice 5–6-pound bass in the boat. The hungry bass nailed a black and blue, 6” Bruiser Stick Bait seconds after it hit the water. I thought, this is going to be a great day!
I couldn’t have been more wrong.
For the next four hours, three things happened. First, it got progressively hotter, rapidly approaching 90 degrees. Then the wind stopped, creating a flat – nothing moving surface, allowing the humidity to really kick in. And finally, the bass just seemed to disappear.
We flipped and pitched worms, creature baits and jigs………with no takers. Spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, chatterbaits, swimbaits and flukes, all met with similar results. It was as if the bass just simply disappeared.
In my attempt to explain where they went, I shared with my clients the fact that bass typically move into deeper water in the summertime, if it’s available, not because the water gets hot and they somehow prefer the cooler, deeper water but because the baitfish move deeper. In the absence of deep water, they move into the vegetation.
That’s one of the reasons why many anglers spend their summer fishing deep-water lakes where Carolina Rigs and deep-diving crankbaits and large spoons often reward the fisherman with quality fish. But here on Lake Istokpoga, where the average depth of the lake is four feet, and some of the deepest areas are 6-7 feet, the bass don’t really have any deep water, so the reeds and pads are really their only choice.
With all four us throwing everything but the kitchen sink at them, it just doesn’t seem possible that they weren’t in the pads and reeds. But if they were there, they weren’t interested in our offerings.
Maybe they weren’t hungry, one of my clients said, half-jokingly. But I knew that wasn’t the answer.
For one thing, when the water temperature warms up, like it does in the summertime, because the bass are a cold-blooded creature, their temperature is always the same as the water. And with the warmer water, their ability to process food increases, as their metabolism increases, they eat more, to satisfy their energy needs.
Additionally, bass often strike a lure whether they’re hungry or not, in the same way if you step on a dog’s tail, it swings around and bites you. It’s a reaction strike. They can’t ignore it!
Given both these facts, I could only assume one thing. There were no bass where we fished. We might as well have been fishing in my freshly-mowed back yard.
So, where were the fish? Obviously, if I knew the answer to that question, I would have taken my clients there.
But being an armchair quarterback, analyzing the day, here’s what I believe.
I think there is a combination of two things taking place. First, I believe many of the Lake Istokpoga bass do, in fact, move into deeper water, off-shore, in search of baitfish. Given the huge expanse of open-water, finding these bass is almost impossible unless you witness a brief feeding frenzy on the surface.
Secondly, I think many, if not most of the bass move deep into the acres of vegetation in search of food, often unknowingly moving themselves out of the reach of fishermen. Most bass fishermen go along the outside edge of the reeds or the pads, casting in 20-30 feet, when the bass are probably 50-100 feet inside the vegetation. If you doubt what I’m saying, try moving into the shallow, heavily vegetated areas and see for yourself. But be warned, the deeper you go into the pads or reeds, the worse the insects are. It takes a pretty hardy angler to ignore and overcome these pests.
And finally, one last thought. I have dozens of favorite spots. Some for each of the four seasons, but it’s impossible in a four-hour trip to fish more than a half-dozen. Like most guides, I fish the areas I think will produce, but maybe if I’d gone to one more spot, we’d have found some fish. Who knows?
If there had been a tournament with 50 boats fishing the same day, same time, same lake, I guarantee you someone would have found them, somewhere on the lake.
Contrary to what many fishermen think, they didn’t just disappear!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.