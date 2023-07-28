Growing up, I learned to fish for all types of freshwater fish in northeastern Ohio. Bluegills, bass, perch, walleyes, and catfish. I loved fishing for and catching anything that swam. (Even bullfrogs. We used to catch huge bullfrogs on a flyrod using a small piece of red felt and dragging it across the pads or grass.)
But some of my best memories are catfishin.’
While other high school students were going to Friday night dances, or working part-time jobs, me and my buddies would be off camping out on the shores of Springfield Lake, a small, natural body of water found in southeastern Summit County, just outside of Akron.
The 290-acre lake, which is fed by an underground spring known as the ‘kettle hole’ is a remnant of a glacier left from the last ice age.
We had a great spot to camp out, a sandy stretch of beach seldom used by anyone other than an occasional camper or swimmer.
We didn’t use tents back then when we camped out, just sleeping bags and we’d usually arrive a couple of hours before sunset to get everything set up.
Of utmost importance was a huge campfire. We had one old Coleman lantern, but a campfire helped keep the bugs at bay, and in our young minds, the wild animals.
Once we collected enough firewood for the night and got the fire going, it was time to ‘bait up’ and get our worms in the water. All of our rods were rigged the same. Two single hooks, spaced about a foot and a half apart with a large sinker on the bottom allowed us to cast very far out into the lake.
Nightcrawlers that we had caught a few evenings earlier under my dad’s apple trees were the only live bait we ever used. Usually, one big gob of nightcrawler per hook.
Once the rods were cast out, we each found a forked stick that we stuck in the ground to hold the rod at a 45-degree angle, and we were all set.
Time to sit around the fire and drink 3.2 beer and smoke Marlboro’s. Yep, that was the life!
After hours of telling stories and drinking beer, we’d attempt to go to sleep. We always drew straws to see who would stay awake and watch the rods.
Then around midnight or 1am, the guy who was watching the rods would yell out ‘wake up, wake up’!
Everybody would climb out of their sleeping bags and try to find their rods in the dark. By the time we got to the waters edge, at least one of the rods was being dragged into the lake.
It always amazed me that it would usually take hours before we’d get a bite, but when a catfish finally smelled our bait and attempted to eat it, it seemed like all the rods were getting bit at the same time.
For the next couple of hours, it was like a circus. Rods were being pulled into the water while lines were being crossed and catfish were getting tangled up together before we could even reel them in. We’d be hootin’ and hollerin’ as we did our best to beach the catfish.
It was a wonder in all the bedlam, but we always landed a few and some were pretty good-sized cats.
Eventually the catfish would stop biting and the evening would end with all of us exhausted and climbing back in our sleeping bags for a couple more hours of sleep.
By daybreak, our campsite was a mess. Empty beer bottles, cigarette butts, empty potato chip bags and a few coke bottles littered the sandy beach.
Tired and a little hung over, we picked the area clean. Thanks to my dad who had insisted that we carry a trash bag for our empty pop bottles and other trash. Of course, he didn’t know about the beer and the cigarettes, but he hated litter. We always dropped off the bag of trash in a dumpster before going home.
Life was a lot simpler back then. We were 16- and 17-year-olds doing what 16 and 17-year-olds did back then. It was a blast!
I can’t imagine kids doing anything like that in today’s world.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.