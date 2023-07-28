Main Photo

Catfish.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Growing up, I learned to fish for all types of freshwater fish in northeastern Ohio. Bluegills, bass, perch, walleyes, and catfish. I loved fishing for and catching anything that swam. (Even bullfrogs. We used to catch huge bullfrogs on a flyrod using a small piece of red felt and dragging it across the pads or grass.)

But some of my best memories are catfishin.’

Recommended for you