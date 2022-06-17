Frogs and Toads
If you are a bass fisherman, you know there’s not many things that can compare to getting a topwater strike on an artificial frog or toad. Unlike other topwater lures like a Zara Spook or a Chug Bug, frogs and toads can be thrown into the sloppiest mess of vegetation and still provoke a massive strike.
Most anglers would probably agree that frogs and toads are most effective in the spring and fall, due in part to the seasonality of the spawn or pre-spawn modes which bring the bass into the shallows. As the water warms up and the fish begin going deep, not all of them leave the shallow areas. In some of our lakes, like Istokpoga and Okeechobee, there really is no deep water to go to, so they’re still in the shallow water even in the middle of summer.
It’s really only been in the last 15-18 years that both frogs and toads have gained their current popularity. It really started with Zoom’s Horny Toad, which hit the market in 2004. The Sizmic Toad was actually the first of this type of bait, but it didn’t actually gain popularity until the brand was purchased later by Hard & Soft Fishing.
But the Horney Toad opened new territory for bass fishermen. The soft bodied plastic bait with two legs that fold at 180 degrees, create almost a mini-motorboat sensation as they flutter behind the body. It was an immediate success, and many anglers, including myself, still use the Horny Toad today.
One of the questions I hear frequently is “what’s the difference between a frog and a toad?”
Since I’m not a manufacturer of either type, I can only provide a layman’s answer.
Frogs are often hard-bodied, hollowed-body lures shaped like a frog. Many are painted to represent the exact color of common bullfrogs found in lakes and rivers throughout the country. They too have legs, sometimes made of plastic and sometimes nothing more than fiberglass or rubber skirts. Some will have pointed heads, allowing them to move smoothly through the vegetation, while others might feature a flat-open faced head, allowing them to be fished as more of a popper in vegetation as well as open water areas.
One of the biggest advantages of frogs over toads is they float. This can be extremely important when fishing areas of vegetation when the angler wants to just stop the frog in an opening, to wait for a strike. You can stop a toad in a similar manner, but it will sink. The frog remains on the surface, often with legs seemingly treading water.
Toads, on the other hand, are often attached to large 4/0 and 5/0 wide-gap hooks, Texas rigged to become weedless, and worked rapidly across the surface. Most are soft-bodied plastic with a wide variety of legs that churn the water as they are retrieved. Unlike frogs, they can also be used under-water, or, one of the best tactics, a fast retrieve and then allowing them to sink. Bass will often follow the toad and when it stops and begins to fall, they’ll strike.
For anglers who are new to fishing with frogs and toads, understand that many of the strikes and boils on these baits, sometimes a few feet away from the lure, can be frustrating. But the best thing to do is just stop. Pause. Maybe just move the bait slowly. In many cases, the bass will strike again.
But be warned, when you see a strike, give the fish a few seconds to get the bait firmly in their mouth before you set the hook. Far too many bass are lost due to an angler attempting to set the hook at the same time they see the strike.
Toads can, and often are attached to a buzz bait for even more impact. Berkley offers it’s Buzz’n Speed Toad as a prime example, but most of the toads available today, including the Horney Toad, can be attached to a buzz bait for similar results.
One tactic angler’s may not be aware of is fishing the frog or the toad in deep water. How, you might ask? Well think about a frog, or even a toad that you see along the shoreline of a body of water. It jumps into the water, but does it swim away? No. In fact, most of the time, it goes to the bottom and hides in the sand or mud.
You can duplicate that with a toad. Utilizing a Carolina rig, just attach a toad instead of a plastic worm. The toad will follow along with the weight, much in the same manner as a worm, but it will pretty much stay on the bottom with a slow retrieve. On the other hand, a hollow body frog will float up, so every time you retrieve line it will appear that the frog is diving down, then swimming towards the surface again.
Both tactics work extremely well in deep water, particularly in the warmer waters of summer.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.