Friends of Istokpoga
I had the opportunity to attend the fall meeting of the Friends of Istokpoga on November 17th at the Lorida Community Center in Lorida, Florida and learned a few things about the lake that I didn’t know.
David Holmberg, one of the biologists for Florida Fish & Wildlife, along with others provided a great panel discussion on current lake activities, some of which I was not aware of.
Of particular interest to fishermen is the way in which they have sectioned off the lake to identify areas where spraying will take place. At any given time only one of the five areas shown on the map will have spraying activities taking place.
An update on the different “plantings” that have taken place on the lake was also particularly interesting, since I accompanied Sara Menendez and Bob Fromhartz last summer when much of the planting occurred.
If you enjoy fishing on Lake Istokpoga, or you happen to live on the lake or you just enjoy visiting the state parks, you should consider becoming a member of F.O.I. They are a very proactive group that will keep you informed about all activities on Lake Istokpoga.
And they’ve been around for a long time. According to their website:
The lake association began with a meeting in the home of Bill and Sandy Dwinell in February 1998, when 15 to 20 people gathered to discuss their concerns with what was happening on Lake Istokpoga and how these concerns might be addressed. There were many areas of concern at that time. Most of the concerns could be boiled down to the fact that a number of government agencies were deciding what needed to be done on the lake and there was little input from the people that lived on the lake or used the lake.
The consensus was that only by joining together and taking a common position would we be able to influence the various agencies controlling the actions on the lake. It was decided that we should form an association with the goal of protecting our beautiful lake from any and all actions that might cause harm.
People were contacted following the meeting and over 100 paid dues of $5.00 for the new organization, “Friends of Istokpoga”.
For those of you who would like to learn more about the lake, you might want to consider attending the Lake Istokpoga Management Committee (LIMC) scheduled for December 5th, Conference Room 3 at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring at 9am.
The Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) will be holding a public meeting on December 7th at the Lorida Community Center, 1909 Blessings Avenue, Lorida, Florida. Doors will be open at 6pm and the meeting will start at 6:30pm. There will be presentations and appearances from the FWC biologists from fisheries, plant management, habitat restoration, wading birds, etc.
On a final note, the Friends of Istokpoga needs your help. The organization depends on the work of volunteers and can use help (and backup) for such things as their Facebook pages, treasurer support, newsletter preparation and handling, overall computer services, and meeting preparation – setup, sign in, greeting and conduct. If you can help in any way, please email your offer of support to istokupdate@earthling.net or contact Bill Dwinell, Bert Galloway, Jim Reed or Roger Williams.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.