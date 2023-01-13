In last week’s column I mentioned that I was planning a trip up to Fellsmere, Florida to fish the highly acclaimed Headwaters Lake. Unfortunately, the day I had planned to go I woke up with a nasty case of the flu, or COVID.
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and even Saturday, I barely got out of bed. I never did get tested for COVID (and I still had my sense of taste and smell) but whether it was that or the flu, I eventually started feeling better. By Sunday and into Monday, I was well back to feeling normal.
So, my coverage of a fishing trip to Headwaters will have to wait for a bit, but in the meantime, there were a couple of bass tournaments last week that I wanted to mention.
The first tournament of the year for the Highlands Bass Anglers was held last weekend on Lake Josephine. It was a chilly morning according to my buddy, Jim Sipes, who partnered up with Geof Balog to fish the tournament. He felt like they had a pretty good day with five bass weighing in at 11 pounds 3 ounces, just one ounce out of the money.
Taking top honors was the father and son team of Ly Nguyen and his son Tyler with 5 fish weighing 13 pounds 7 ounces. Second place, with 5 bass weighing 11 pounds and 9 ounces was Angel Ojeda and Justin LaRosa.
The third-place money was claimed by the team of Green and Bolema with a weight of 11 pounds 4 ounces. Their bag was anchored by the big bass of the day that hit the scales at 5 pounds 10 ounces! Congratulations to all the winners for finding the fish on a slow day on the water.
Up next month, Lake Istokpoga! HBA will be launching from Windy point. If you’re interested in learning more about the club or you’d like to fish the tournaments, give Ly Nguyen a call at 863-381-2310.
The Xtreme Bass Series also kicked off their season opener on Sunday with 16 teams on Lake Istokpoga.
Most all the teams weighed in with a 5-fish limit and some decent tight weights were tallied.
First Place with five bass weighing 19.26 pounds was the team Raymond Baudin and James Creutz who also had the big bass weighing 7.64 pounds.
Tom McGinnis and Dave Maurice weighed in five bass, tipping the scales at 16.25 pounds, earning them second place, followed by the team of Eric Gaines and Troy Brown with their five fish bag weighing 15.15 pounds.
Congratulations to all the winners. All the Xtreme Series Istokpoga tournaments are scheduled for the first Sunday of every month. For more information, call Craig Datema at 863-835-0375
The bass are officially spawning on all the area lakes and ponds. This is the time of the year that all bass fishermen and women look forward to. Just remember, if you’re lucky enough to catch that trophy fish, take plenty of pictures, submit an entry into Florida’s TrophyCatch program and release the bass alive. Most taxidermists can provide you with a replica of the fish, and you’ve given someone else the potential opportunity to land a lunker!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.