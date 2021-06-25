HIGHLANDS BASS ANGLERS
Following the tournament on Saturday, June 19th, Ly Nguyen, President of The Highlands Bass Anglers Club stated “Lake Placid can be the land of giants and our club proved it with a ‘dirty thirty’ on Saturday!”
Congratulations to the team of Norman Riggles and Mike LaMere taking First Place with 5 bass topping the scales at 30.9 pounds! If winning the tournament wasn’t enough, Norman Riggles also weighed in the biggest bass of the day with an 8.9-pound wall-hanger, winning the BIG BASS pot. Just for the record, 5 fish weighing over 30 pounds is a 6-pound average…..that means you may be catching and releasing 5-pound bass!
With a very respectable Second Place weight of 24.4 pounds – more than enough to win most bass tournaments, the team of David Ashley and John Anderson took second place honors. For those of you doing the math, that’s about a 5-pound average for each fish!
Not far behind, again with enough weight to win most tournaments, Adam Todd and Marty O’Hora weighed in 5 bass with a total weight of 22.9 pounds to take a solid Third Place in the event. A little over a 4 ½ pounds per fish!
Lake Placid is known for the quality of bass and this tourney proves it! Congratulations to all the winners.
The Highlands Bass Anglers take off the month of July for their mid-year break and will be resuming competition on Lake Walk-In-Water on August 21st.
Observations
As some of you may know, I live in Golf Hammock in Sebring, Florida. What you may not know is that Golf Hammock is a golf community. We have a beautiful 18-hole golf course, with a clubhouse and restaurant.
My wife and I bought our house back in 2012, after returning from Ohio. We had lived in Avon Park for a number of years prior to the work transfer to Ohio.
What sold us on the house was not the golf course, it was the view from the front door. When you open the front door of our house, you look through the living room, then thru sliding glass doors through the patio, the pool, the backyard and finally the lake! What’s funny, is we weren’t looking for property on the water.
We love the house, but the view, capped off by little Lake Clara was the clincher.
Neither of us play golf.
My wife loves to work outside, planting and growing flowers and assorted trees and bushes that at different times of the year have beautiful flowers.
I love to fish! Actually, I just love fish!
After we moved in, we immediately had a fishing dock built. It lasted until Hurricane Irma tossed it into our back yard. We had a new one built, larger and stronger, that extends a little further out into the water.
We have two children and three grandchildren, and over the years, we’ve had some fun times fishing off the dock. We’d catch an occasional bass, but bluegills seemed to be few and far between. It seemed odd, since it was a nice little lake. I would have expected to see bluegill along the shoreline along with an occasional bass. But very seldom did I ever see a bluegill.
About 2 months ago, I decided to buy some floating fish food and see if I could attract some bluegills to my dock. Starting in early May of this year, I’d go out to the dock every day and scatter a cup full of pellets, only to be disappointed that the only thing to show up was a couple of ducks and a turtle. This went on for about a week.
Then, to my surprise, I walked out on the dock one morning and there were about a dozen bluegills swimming around. I threw the pellets in and immediately, they were joined by a couple dozen more. I watched in amazement as a couple of large tilapias joined the bluegills and I watched as they rapidly ate every pellet in the water.
That was about 6 weeks ago. Now, before I even throw any pellets, there are hundreds of bluegills just waiting at the edge of the dock. The water is exceptionally clear right now and although the bottom of the lake is covered in some type of seaweed, I’ve raked off a small section to expose the sand. The contrast provides an excellent background to see the detail of the fish as they feed.
In addition to the bluegill, there are about 6 bass that swim around the bluegills as they feed on the pellets, along with 2 large catfish and a number of tilapias.
Some of the bluegills are huge. I enjoy flyfishing for bluegills with a small pooper, and I’ve caught a number of the them over 10 inches. What a fight!
I have a small, wire mesh minnow trap, that I catch minnows in to feed some of my aquarium fish, and I usually catch a few small bluegills in the trap each day.
If I drop the bluegills off the side of the dock, the bass don’t pay any attention to them. But if I stun the bluegill and then drop it in, whoa, look out! Four or five bass explode on the surface, all anxious to eat the stunned bluegill. It’s amazing to watch! But what’s really amazing is that these same bass swim alongside bluegills as the bluegills feed, and I’ve never seen them attack a single one. But drop one in that struggles, and look out!
It’s all about the erratic behavior. As a fisherman, lesson learned.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He has recently become the owner of the Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition, LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.