The Chatterbait Jackhammer
In 2018, I read an article in BassMaster Magazine entitled “Why Brett Hite Fishes CHATTERBAITS Better Than You.”
It caught my eye because like many fishermen, I had bought some Chatterbaits when they first came out, and although I’d caught a few fish on them, I didn’t see them as being any better than a dozen other lures.
But as I read the article, I became impressed with Hite’s success and by the end of the article, I got out a pad and pencil and wrote down everything he recommended to be successful using the Chatterbait.
First, he recommends a 7’ 3” heavy action, fiberglass rod produced by Evergreen and named the Combat Stick. He pairs the rod with a 6.3:1 Daiwa Steez reel and 20-pound Sunline Sniper fluorocarbon line.
The last piece of Hite’s arsenal is a small, 4” swimbait-style trailer, which actually changes how the Chatterbait moves through the water. He designed the trailer, naming it the Zako (which means “small fish” in Japanese), for Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits specifically for the Chatterbait Jackhammer.
He believed it was easy to over-power a Chatterbait with a trailer that has too much action, so he created the Zako with a very subtle action that complements the Chatterbait’s action. It has the appearance of a forage fish and gives the overall bait a larger profile.
If you’re on a budget, this might not be for you. The rod retails for $199.99, and is one of the most beautiful fishing rods I own. Because it’s fiberglass and not graphite, it is heavier than most rods, but it was definitely made for the Chatterbait Jackhammer. I’ve thrown other crankbait type lures with it and there is no doubt, with its parabolic action it will allow your baits to move the way they were designed to.
The reel, a Daiwa Steez is the most incredible reel I have ever owned. I’ve been using Lew’s Speed Spools for the last twenty plus years and although they are good reels, and they are also certainly available in a wide variety of quality and pricing models, from as low as $64.99 to $249.99, they just don’t compare to a Daiwa Steez.
And maybe they shouldn’t, given the difference in price. When I bought mine, the 6.3:1 Daiwa Steez was $499.99. Yep, $500 bucks. But if you can afford it, it’s an incredible reel.
The line was reasonably priced, as were the Gary Yamamoto Zako’s.
Hite claims the secret is to use the Jackhammer in water 10 feet or less, and crank it as fast as you can. If you het a clump of weeds, just give it a tug and the weeds should clear themselves.
My first outing with this new rig was a fishing trip to Lake Huntley, a 673-acre lake in southern Highlands County.
I hadn’t fished the lake more than a handful of times and my best success had come from fishing the many boat docks on the western shore.
But I decided to start on the northwest corner, in a small bay, and I’m glad I did. Casting the chatterbait up against the scattered reeds along the bank, I had hit the mother-lode of fish.
Every cast, before I could get the bait back to the boat, a I’d have a strike and either hook up, or miss the fish, only to have another bass attack the lure.
I must have caught 30 bass in the area in less than two hours, and I think they were still in there when I left.
Since then, I never go anywhere that I don’t take my fiberglass, Evergreen Combat Stick, Steez with 20 lb. Sunline Sniper Flourocarbon, rigged with a 3/8th ounce or a ½ ounce, green pumpkin “Jackhammer” Chatterbait.
Try it, you might be surprised!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.