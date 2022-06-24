A Hard Look at Fishing Rods
I started repairing fishing rods when I was around 12 years old. Back then, I would buy old, often broken fishing rods and save the guides and tips, and use them for replacements on rods for my new customers. Eventually, I started building rods.
Nothing fancy at first, due more to the fact that there weren’t many places you could buy the rod blanks or components. But eventually, a few companies began to specialize in rod building supplies and like many other rod-builders, I began to explore the different lengths and power ratings of rods, the different types of handles and guides and the dozens of different color threads.
I couldn’t afford some of the early equipment so I improvised. A small motor from an old barbeque grill worked fine to rotate the rods while the two-part epoxy dried. The small foot pedal from an old Singer sewing machine allowed me to wrap larger rods more quickly as I stepped on the pedal to turn the rod.
What surprised me the most however, was how the quality of the rod blanks changed over the years.
Some of the earliest rods I ever built were either solid or hollow fiberglass rods. They were strong and flexible. But they were also heavy compared to the future graphite fishing rods.
I’m not sure who came out with the first graphite rods, but I still remember many of the earliest versions of graphite “exploding” on the hook-set. Early on, in the 1970’s, Shakespeare came out with their “Ugly Stik,” a combination of fiberglass and graphite, and the rod is still popular today.
Fenwick, now a part of Pure Fishing is said to have created the first graphite rod, catering specifically to the West Coast. But it wasn’t long afterward in 1978 that Gary Loomis started a company called Loomis Composites.
Gary was a fisherman’s fisherman! With less than a high school education, he went on to develop some of the lightest, strongest and most sensitive rods ever created.
I met Gary years ago, and began exclusively building G Loomis rods through the 80’s and 90’s. On average, I built between 100 and 150 each year, and very seldom did I ever have a broken rod returned. They were incredibly light, weighing 1/6th of a fiberglass rod and yet strong enough to handle large fish and the impact from setting the hook.
But most importantly, they were very sensitive. I can remember telling other fishermen that they were so sensitive, you could feel a bass swimming by your bait!
Gary developed four models initially, the GL2, GL3, IMX and the GLX. Each had progressively more graphite, resulting in greater sensitivity and less weight, but also at a higher price. Not every angler could afford a G Loomis rod, but for those who could, it was considered the best fishing rod on the market!
Gary finally sold the company in the late 1990’s to Shimano, and although he is still in the rod-building business today, there are so many manufactured rods to choose from, his name is often lost in the mix.
But going back to those earlier days in the 70’s and 80’s, it’s interesting to me to see the evolution of fishing rods.
In the 70’s, most rods were 5 ½ to 6 foot in length, heavy or medium heavy and often came with a “pistol” grip. Most bass fishermen only owned a couple, usually a spinning and a casting combination.
Most remarkable wasn’t just the length of the rod, but the number of guides. The general rule for rod-builders was roughly one guide per one foot of rod. So, a 5 ½’ rod would usually have between four and six guides, plus the tiptop.
Then, just after Shimano bought out Gary Loomis, the Fuji Company announced a recent study in which they determined more guides on a fishing rod increased casting distance.
Personally, I had a hard time believing more guides would do anything more than create greater resistance, which in fact, would shorten a cast, but fishing rods quickly grew in length, supporting additional guides.
In today’s fishing world, most fishing rods are made of graphite and sport as many as 15 guides on a 7 ½’ rod. And the guides have been reduced in size, now referred to as micro-guides, to reduce the overall weight.
Anglers now have dozens of fishing rods. Rods are designed and built for specific tasks. Flipping, Spinnerbaits, Crankbaits, Topwater……. the list goes on and on.
Is it really necessary? Who knows? Like most fishermen, I have dozens of rods, even though I know I can only use one at a time, and that one rod will likely handle any lure I choose to fish with, I still believe my specialty rods are worth it.
Whether more guides are better, I don’t know. I seriously think manufacturers put more guides on a rod to help support the higher price, rather than to improve the casting distance.
And micro-guides? As a guy who does rod repair, I’m all for them. Most are what is called a “single-foot micro-guide” which means they only have one “foot” holding them on the fishing rod. After bending a few times, they easily break off.
90% of my rod-building repair work is replacing micro-guides.!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.