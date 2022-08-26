Main Photo

Hiro Naito.

How Did Florida-Strain Bass make it to Japan?

George Perry is credited with catching the largest Largemouth Bass in recorded history, a 22.4 ounce monster in 1932. He held the record for 77 years, until Manabu Kurita caught and certified a 22.5-pound bass in Japan’s Lake Biwa.

