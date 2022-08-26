How Did Florida-Strain Bass make it to Japan?
George Perry is credited with catching the largest Largemouth Bass in recorded history, a 22.4 ounce monster in 1932. He held the record for 77 years, until Manabu Kurita caught and certified a 22.5-pound bass in Japan’s Lake Biwa.
Together, they share the world record largemouth bass, since Kurita’s bass would have to been at least 2 ounces larger than Perry’s bass, as stipulated in the record books.
But how could a country that considered largemouth bass to be a “nuisance fish” produce a world class record-holder?
Dave Precht, Editor of BassMaster Magazine tells the story of how one man, Hiro Naito.
Hiro Naito heard the news as he was boarding a plane in Japan to return to his home in Winter Haven, Fla., and he was ecstatic. A PRADCO employee handling exports to Japan and South Korea, Naito was sorely tempted to skip the flight and go to Biwa to see the fish.
His dream had come true.
A few years ago, Bassmaster Magazine published an article suggesting that the next world record bass would be caught in California, and it quoted biologists debating whether Georgia (home of the longstanding record), Florida, Mexico or Texas also had a shot at the title.
Naito told anyone who would listen: “People are forgetting about Japan. It’s going to take many more years, but if the Japanese people take care of the Florida-strain bass, the world’s record will come from Japan.”
He should know. Naito deserves much of the credit for the fact that Florida bass exist in his native land.
The story began in 1978, when Naito, a recent graduate in aeronautical engineering, was unable to find a job in his field. (His sister, by the way, is a space shuttle astronaut who has flown on two missions.) He convinced his parents to let him move to the United States to look for work. While a college student at Livingston, Ala., he began to develop a passion for bass fishing.
In 1982, television fishing show host Tetsu Nishiyama asked Naito to cover the Bassmaster Classic in Montgomery, Ala., for him, and in 1983, Naito and Nishiyama met in Florida to attend the inaugural Super BASS tournament on the St. Johns River. While in Florida, Nishiyama, whom Naito describes as “like a big brother to me,” convinced Jim Bagley, the lure manufacturer, to hire Naito.
When Naito wrote to thank him for the favor, Nishiyama replied, “I’m glad your dream has come true. Now, I want your help in bringing better fishing to Japan. Let’s bring some big, exciting new things to Japan.”
Nishiyama, who had become fascinated with catching giant bass, asked Naito to help him import Florida-strain largemouth to Japan. While northern largemouth had been in Japan since the 1920s, those fish would never rival the giant bass he had seen in Florida.
Naito agreed, on one condition that the stocking be done legally, with the blessings of a government agency. Nishiyama found willing partners in community leaders at Lake Ikehara, and the plan was soon underway.
Naito persuaded Jim Bagley to buy 10,000 fingerling Florida’s, and OFT (Osaka Fishing Tackle Co., which imported Bagley lures into Japan) to pay the freight. In 1988, Naito shipped 100 boxes of fingerlings to Osaka International Airport, where members of a Japanese fishing club picked them up and transported them to Ikehara. As Naito expected, the fingerlings thrived there.
In 2003, Ikehara produced a 19.15-pound bass that ranks No. 20 on the Bassmaster Top 25 list of the worlds heaviest largemouth, and the Florida imports were spread to other lakes, including Biwa, where DNA tests have found a perfect match with bass from Ikehara, Naito said.
Unfortunately, Nishiyama didn’t get to see his dream fulfilled. He died in 2001, having spent his last years battling the growing anti-bass movement in Japan and trying to convince his countrymen that black bass aren’t “evil fish.”
Although Nishiyama and Naito did not advertise their involvement in the introduction of Florida’s to Japan, word got out. “Local people [at Ikehara] came to me and, out of the blue sky, said, ‘Thank you for bringing the Florida fish to Japan.’
“But I was just a small gear in the machine. A lot of other people deserve to be appreciated for it,” he told them.
Still, Naito is relishing the moment.
“I am very grateful that the dream became a reality,” he said. “If there is one fish that weighs that much, there has to be another one that weighs even more.”
As California and other southern states, as well as other countries recognize the potential of Florida-Strain Largemouth bass to grow to such phenomenal sizes, it’s hard to imagine or guess where the next world record bass will come from. But we still have to remember, whether the next record is from Japan or California, it’s genetic make-up came from Florida.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.