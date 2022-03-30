On March 20th, 2022, sixty-seven teams showed up to fish the Bruiser Baits second event on Lake Okeechobee.
The teams were met with cloudy skies, a north wind blowing upwards of 13 mph by noon and warmer than average temperatures in the low 80’s. A typical Florida day on the water!
This was the second FREE event, hosted by Bruiser Baits. There was no entry fee to fish the tournament, but anglers were required to fish with only baits made by Bruiser. But anglers were far from limited in their choices.
The Bruiser Baits that won the top spots were Red Shad, Crazy Craw, MacDaddy Craw, Avenger-hybrid, New Bullet Speed Worm, Slimmer Swimmer Swim Jig, Super Swimmer Swim Jig and the Big Stick 6” worm.
Bass Addiction lures scoring winning weights were Bootylicious Craw Swim Jig and the PP Tracer Swim Bait Swim Jig.
Steve Dial, President of Bruiser Baits was very pleased with the turnout. “This is the second FREE event we’ve held this year, the first on Lake Istokpoga, and we may run a Kayak or 2-man-no big motor only Tournament on North Lake Okeechobee yet this year.”
I asked about his plans for next year and he said there will definitely be two major FREE events, once again on Lake Istokpoga and Lake Okeechobee.
187 bass were weighed in and 32 teams weighed in their five-fish limit. Big bass for the tournament was 7.5-pound lunker, followed closely by a 7.4 and a 7.26.
First Place went to the team of Dalton Rayburn and Will Cohick with 5 five bass weighing 22.11 pounds. Second Place honors went to the team of Dave Bradford and Steve Burke with 5 bass weighing 19.79 pounds and the third largest bass of the day at 7.26 pounds. Third Place went to the team of David Mathis and Amanda Mathis with 5 bass weighing 19.73 pounds.
Coming in Fourth Place with 5 bass weighing 19.22 pounds was the team of Justin Mahon and Jeff Miller, who also weighed in the second largest bass of the day at 7.4 pounds. Fifth Place team was William Bennion and Dave Buckholdt with 5 bass weighing 18.69 pounds.
Big Bass of the day went to Brandon Nodal and Denes Szakacs, who also finished in Eighth Place with 15.67 pounds and a 7.5-pound bass
The top fifteen teams were awarded cash prizes of over $5000.00, as well as merchandise and prizes equaling that much or more.
Sponsoring stores were Roland Martin Marine Center, Fastbreak, Okeechobee Headquarters and Lakeport Quickstop.
Steve was quick to thank all the sponsors who donated to the tournament and grateful for their participation. “We guaranteed a payout of $4000.00, but thanks to our many sponsors, we actually paid out over $5000.00 in cash and at least another $5000.00 to $7000.00 in merchandise.”
In addition to the 4 stores that helped sponsor the event along with Bruiser Baits and Bass Addiction, other sponsors included Kistler Rods, Jim Vines Aviation SR, USA Battery-PU, Marc Lundgren, Skeleton Optics, Fishers Jigs, F.A.L – Chalupa, Fin-Addict – Rocky Barnard, Waterbull Jigs/Vector, Vexan Weigh Bags, KOTG, Corky and Tangies Bass Fishing Guide Service, BNB, Rolands Martins Tackle Shop and Craw Dawg Jigs.
Everyone who fished the tournament came away a winner.
Steve wanted to offer his special thanks to his wife Amber, son Devon and Daughter-in-Law Hannah who assisted in running the tournament. “They were a huge help,” he said.
Bruiser Baits is quickly becoming one of the best fishing tackle companies out there, and Steve isn’t done yet. “We’ve got some new things on the table that we’ll be introducing in the future,” he stated.
Like many fishermen, I have a box full of Bruiser Baits, but it wasn’t till I fished with Corky Neff, a bass fishing guide on Lake Istokpoga, that I saw just how effective they truly are. I’ve always been a “died -in-the-wool” fan of Gary Yamamoto’s Senko. But after witnessing Corky’s success with the Bruiser 6” Big Stick plastic worm, black with a blue tip, I’m a believer!
After fishing with Corky, I went to a couple of fishing tackle shops locally and they were sold out, so I went to the Bruiser Baits website and ordered them direct. I bought an assortment of baits, but I took advantage of the great price for buying the 100 count bags of the 6” Big Stick.
Check out their website at BruiserBaits.com., and find out why everybody’s switching to Bruiser Baits!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.