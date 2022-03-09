How Big is Big?
I was thumbing through Facebook the other day and it seemed to me that every other picture I came across showed a smiling angler proudly displaying a huge largemouth bass. Now I know, in this area, we are world-famous for our trophy bass fishing and the bass we are hoping to catch are often huge, but it got me thinking. Are the bass really as big as they appear in the picture, or is there something else going on here?
Doug Hannon, known as the Bass Professor, who passed away almost 10 years ago, wrote in his book, “Big Bass Magic,” (to paraphrase) “that the folly of determining weight based on a photo is clearly demonstrated by the accompanying photo of me holding a fish of 13 pounds. An inexpensive camera with a wide-angle lens makes the bass appear to be a 50-pounder. My height in a crouching position is a mere 48”, and the bass appears to be almost as big as me. The most obvious fact that the bass is not nearly that large, is I could not easily hold up a 50-pound, or even a 20-pound bass with such obvious ease.”
In today’s world, where everyone seems to have one of the latest “camera” phones, pictures of bass are displayed everywhere. Even anglers who fish by themselves can take pictures of their catch with camera timers and phone extension arms to allow them to hold up the bass for a “selfie”.
Anglers have learned that by extending the fish towards the camera, it will make the bass appear to be much larger than it actually is. This isn’t anything new, but the fact that everyone has a camera is. Another good example of this is the picture of local bass fisherman Mike Winker, who caught this beauty in Lake Istokpoga a couple months ago. The fish looked huge, and both of us, with years and years of fishing experience, and having caught many bass over 8-10 pounds, quickly surmised this fish was a true trophy. It was indeed, a big bass, tipping the scales at 7.4 pounds, but it looks a lot bigger in the picture.
It would have been very easy for Mike and I not to weigh the fish and just call it “another 10- pounder”. I’m sure I’ve done it before. And I’m sure other anglers have as well. Maybe we didn’t have a scale with us, or maybe the batteries were bad. Or maybe we just didn’t want to take the time to actually weigh the fish and find out the truth.
Estimating the weight is a lot more fun, and certainly accounts for many more trophy fish than might actually exist had they been weighed, and not just photographed. It’s kind of like the fish that we lose. They are always monsters. Just ask any tournament angler at the weigh-in.
I know a number of bass fishermen who claim to have caught dozens, or even hundreds of bass over 10 pounds. And maybe they have, I’m certainly in no position to not believe them. But it amazes me that these same anglers have not taken the time to register all these large bass on the TrophyCatch website. Had they listed them, they could have made a lot of money.
TrophyCatch is a Florida State sponsored program, where anglers can take a picture of their bass on a scale and send it in to TrophyCatch@MyFWC.com and if it is qualified, earn cash awards depending on the weight. This program has been around for about 10 years and is an excellent way to be recognized with a certificate and cash for your achievement. The fish must also be released alive.
TheTrophyCatch season runs from October 1st to September 30th each year, and allows anglers to submit their catches into one of three categories.
Lunker Club: 8 — 9.9 pounds
Trophy Club: 10 – 12.9 pounds
Hall-of-Fame Club: 13 pounds or greater
Plus, everyone who enters in the TrophyCatch program is automatically included in a random drawing for a Phoenix Boat package. Every entry into TrophyCatch gives the anglers 10 more entries into the drawing.
Many biologists claim it takes 7-10 years for a bass to reach 10 pounds, and most never come close.
“Very old bass are rarities, just like human beings who live to be 100 years old,” said Roy Heidinger, who before his retirement, studied age and growth in bass for years at Southern Illinois University.
In a recent study, in Florida, 822 trophy bass (10 pounds and up) given to taxidermists over a three-year period showed an average age of 9.7 years. That’s a growth rate of about a pound a year.
But what are the odds of a largemouth bass even reaching that size? Many biologists believe only one in a million will ever approach that mark, while others put the odds at closer to one in 10 million.
From the moment a bass starts life, something is trying to eat it. The odds of just making it from the fry stage to an adult are staggering. And yet some do survive and make it.
Many of you know that I have raised tropical fish for years, and in that time I have also raised largemouth bass in very large aquariums. Something that always amazed me is that although the bass share many of the same characteristics, satisfying their appetite is totally unique to each bass. Some have huge appetites, and some are very finnicky eaters. Kind of like us!
Years ago, I purchased a dozen fingerling bass and introduced them to a well-established 150-gallon aquarium. Feeding them a variety of small worms, and common guppies, it wasn’t long before two of them decided to eat some of their brothers and sisters. Of course, they continued to grow even larger, and eventually I was down to only six fry left, that in six months were now between 5-8 inches long. Feeding them a variety of worms, minnows and insects, they grew rapidly, but there was one in particular who grew faster than the rest. He (or she) seemed to have an insatiable appetite, and by the time they were one year old, he (probably a she) was as much as 3 inches larger than the next largest bass, and definitely heavier. At this point, they were all too large for the aquarium and I released them into a neighboring pond.
But my point is, bass, like us are all different. Some grow very fast, but even so, they can easily fall prey in their lifetimes to larger bass, gar and pike, as well as gators and birds of prey.
So, the next time you see one of these HUGE bass in a picture, consider the arm extension, and the claim of the angler. It may well be that big, or like my buddy Dave Bennington says, “It’s their story, let em’ tell it”!
Upcoming Crappie Contest
All you crappie anglers stay tuned. The Marine & Tackle Warehouse in Sebring will be announcing a new Crappie contest soon.
Mark Your Calendar: This Sunday, the 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament on March 12th, 2022, Istokpoga Park, safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass Entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.