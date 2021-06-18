Xtreme Series Bass Tournament 6-13
Tournament anglers were greeted with a pretty nice day last Sunday to fish the 6th event of the season for the Xtreme Series – Istokpoga.
Tony Stoner and Ronnie Westcott took the first-place honors in Sunday’s tournament with 5 bass weighing 24.79 pounds, after coming in second in the Highlander 2-day Classic with 10 bass weighing 39.98 pounds (a two-day limit) just a week earlier. To say they are on fish would be a gross under-statement. They also had the big fish of the day, a 6.54-pound bass. Their win earned them a total of $900.00.
Placing second was the team of DJ Green and David Bolema with 5 bass weighing in at 19.20 pounds. Their biggest bass weighed 5.30 pounds. They received $320.00.
Rounding out third place was the team of Colby Finn and Jeremy Fournier with 5 bass totaling 18.87 pounds. The won $220.00.
Second biggest bass of the day was weighed in by the team of DJ Buckholt and James Naugle with a 6.35-pound bass.
Tournament Director Craig Datema extended an invitation to other tournament anglers to join them next month, July 11th for their 7th tournament of the season. Anglers can purchase a membership and pay the entry fee the morning of the tournament at the boat ramp.
Xtreme Bass Fishing Series
Billed as “Florida’s Largest Grass Roots Tournament Trail,” the Xtreme Bass Fishing Series offers 12 separate divisions in the state of Florida.
- Central Florida
- Citrus County
- Garcia
- Harris Chain
- Istokpoga
- John’s Lake
- Kissimmee Division
- Lochloosa
- Rodman & St. John’s
- Suwannee River
- Tarpon
- Toho
Members can compete in 7 of 9 events in any 1 division, or 8 events in a combination of divisions to qualify for the 2021 Championship. The winner will take home a new Blazer 595 Pro Elite powered by a Mercury 200 Pro XS valued at $40,000.00.
The membership fee is $35.00, and the entry fee per tournament is $120.00 (per team) with $10.00 going towards the Big Bass Pot, and $10.00 to the Classic Fund. 80% will be paid back at each tournament to the winning teams.
At the conclusion of 6 tournaments, the top three teams (based on points) are:
1. William Bennion & Robby Rose – 30 bass – 105.86 pounds – 482 points
2. DJ Green & David Bolema – 23 bass – 90.19 pounds – 482 points
3. Troy Oliver & Robert Brown – 30 bass – 84.83 pounds – 473 points
4. Andy Morris & Kristofer Wegner – 28 bass – 95.40 pounds – 470 points
5. Scott Bradley & Mason Bradley – 24 bass – 73.85 pounds – 470 points
I’ve been a member for the last couple of years, but I haven’t made it to any of the tournaments yet. I’ve heard it is one of the most professional and best-run tournaments on Lake Istokpoga. I might have to find a partner and fish one of the final tournaments for 2021.
There are only 3 tournaments left for the 2021 season; July 11th, August 8th and September 5th. For more information, contact Craig Datema at 863-835-0375, or email at irriguy@yahoo.com.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He has recently become the owner of the Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition, LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.