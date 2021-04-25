Years ago, I volunteered to collect water samples for Lake Glenada and Lake Lotela, a couple of lakes I fished regularly. It didn’t take much time and I enjoyed being actively involved in helping the University of Florida to better understand the lakes that I fish.
What is the Florida LAKEWATCH program? Florida LAKEWATCH is a team effort in which volunteers, working with researchers at the University of Florida, collect water samples that, when analyzed, will contribute to the understanding of Florida’s water bodies. As a trained LAKEWATCH volunteer, you will help develop a database of water chemistry for your particular water body. This data can then be used to establish trends and develop an overall picture of Florida water bodies.
Unfortunately, I had to drop out of the program a couple of years ago due to health issues, but I recently reconnected with Daniel J. Willis, Regional Coordinator for LAKEWATCH and volunteered once again to be responsible for Lake Glenada and Lake Lotela.
I asked Daniel if there were any other lakes in Highlands County that needed volunteers and I was shocked to find out that over 25 lakes in Highlands County need volunteers.
Below is a list of lakes that they could use volunteers. With almost 100 lakes in Highlands County, I suppose it’s not that surprising that a third of them still need volunteers. With all the fishermen that live here, not to mention others who live on the lakes and enjoy the water, there might be a lake that you could help out on.
Adelaide
Apthorpe
Bonnet
Brentwood
Byrd
Charlotte
Clay
Crews
Damon
Denton
Grassy
Henry
Hill
Huckleberry
Isis
Lelia
Letta
Little Redwater
McCoy
Mirror
Olivia
Persimmon
Pioneer
Saddlebags
Sebring
Trout
Tulane
Wolf
Florida LAKEWATCH is a volunteer lake-monitoring program that facilitates “hands-on” citizen participation in the management of Florida water bodies through monthly sampling activities.
Requirements:
1 — Have access to a lake or water body that you wish to sample
2 — Your commitment to sample one day every month on 3 location of the lake (1- 2 hours) for at least two years
3 — You would be taking samples for total phosphorus, total nitrogen, chlorophyll, water clarity, color, and conductivity.
4 — Have access to a boat that will be used to collect the water samples (power, kayak, canoe, etc...)
5 — Be able to attend a training session on how to collect water samples (1-2 hours).
6 — All the samples are to be frozen and periodically delivered to collection center in your area. The collection center will have a freezer for your samples and new supplies.
- You can view the LAKEWATCH Training Manual and video to see what will be expected of you as a volunteer from our website (http://lakewatch.ifas.ufl.edu).
In return for participating in the Florida LAKEWATCH Program, volunteers receive:
1 — A free newsletter subscription
2 — Free sampling supplies and the use of provided sampling equipment
3 — Free training in lake monitoring procedures
4 — Annual report
5 — Access to experts in lake management who can help with questions
6 — Invitations to free Florida LAKEWATCH volunteer appreciation meetings
I hope this column brings some awareness to all the residents of Highlands County.
For more information, contact Daniel Willis at 1-800-525-3928 or 352-273-3638.
