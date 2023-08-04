As long as I can remember, anglers have argued about which is better, spinning rods and reels or casting.
I grew up learning to fish with a spinning rod and reel. I think many kids, even today, are initially introduced to spinning.
A Mitchell 300 with a six-foot rod and 12-pound monofilament line was all I needed for a day’s fishing. The thought of using a casting reel was far too intimidating. Even before attempting to use a baitcasting reel, I learned to use a flyrod and reel.
But, like many young anglers in the 60’s and 70’s, I was anxious to try the baitcasting reels of the day, if for no other reason than to see if I could do it. Everyone claimed you could be much more accurate with a casting rod and reel than with a spinning outfit.
But it wasn’t easy. I learned to cast a practice plug on a Pflueger Akron, and then a Pfleuger Supreme baitcasting reel. My dad would set a bucket out in front of us and that’s what we aimed for. Backlashes were frequent and discouraging. But my dad was patient and if he couldn’t get the backlash out, my mother always could.
Eventually I became pretty accurate and although I seldom put it in the bucket, I’d come dangerously close. My brothers and I would make a contest out of it, but I was never as accurate as my brother Bob.
After a few years, I graduated to an Ambassedeur 5000, and with the proper settings, I could actually cast pretty good with no backlashes.
By the early 70’s, I started fishing bass tournaments and virtually everybody used baitcasting reels. The Ambassadeur reels became extremely popular, and many new models were introduced to the marketplace over the next few years.
Spinning reels also evolved, but unlike the new casting reels, they kind of fell by the wayside as more and more anglers opted for the new Ambassedeurs. I think the early models of the Ambassedeur 5000c reels was probably one of the most popular reels in the 70’s and early 80’s.
As time moved on, ABU Garcia introduced the 1500c, 2500c, 4500c and the 5500c, which soon took over the market.
For those of you who can remember, not only did the baitcasting reels made by ABU Garcia dominate the marketplace, but the rods they were paired with became shorter and shorter.
Many of the rods were only five and a half feet long, stiff as a baseball bat, sporting a pistol grip handle. Anglers began to realize that the shorter the rod, the more accurate they could become. Longer rods, which eventually gained favor in more recent years, allowed for longer distances, whether used with casting or spinning reels, but accuracy seemed more important.
As popular as the Ambassedeur series were, they were also a handful of a reel. It wasn’t long before competitors began introducing smaller profile reels that were lighter and easier to cast. Lew’s Speed Spool was one of the first and was soon followed by dozens of other manufacturers.
For the first 25 years of tournament fishing, the sport was dominated by anglers using baitcasting rods and reels. But eventually, the market changed, and many anglers realized the importance of spinning outfits.
Today, most competitive anglers rely on both.
Fishing rods, both spinning and casting have gotten longer and most sport a much larger number of guides than anyone would have considered fifty years ago.
Micro-guides, used on both spinning and casting rods have helped offset the weight of the increase in guides, but they too have their own disadvantages.
As a rod builder, I also provide rod repair and I would guess 50% of my business is replacing the small micro guides that have broken on a relatively new fishing rod.
The general rule 50 years ago was five or six guides on a six-foot rod, plus the tip. Nowadays, of course, the rods are much longer, but a seven-foot rod will have as many as twelve or thirteen guides.
Do we need that many? I don’t think we do, but fishing guide manufacturers claim the more guides the better.
In order to be a well-rounded angler today, both spinning and casting outfits are used, depending on the application.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.