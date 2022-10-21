Crappies
Joe Gruny, the owner of Marine and Tackle Warehouse in Sebring announced the start of his second Crappiethon, a contest offering anglers the opportunity to compete over a period of time to see who can catch the biggest crappie. The contest runs from 10/22/22 through 4/9/22.
Last years winner, a 12-year-old boy named Korbin walked away with a cool $1400.00 in cash for his 2 pound plus crappie. This year, it could be anyone who takes the time to enter the contest, and then catches and weighs in their trophy at the store. Entry fee is $25.00 and the eventual winner, gets all the entry fees, plus the top two largest crappies will also receive an Edgar Crappie Rod.
If you bought your bait or lures from MT&W you can also qualify for an additional $200 gift card, store credit.
A two-pound crappie doesn’t sound that big, so just how big do crappies get?
Well, for starters, a 2-pounder will generally be 15-17 inches long. That’s a pretty big fish when you think about it. Most fishermen would agree, a decent-sized crappie is 11-12 inches, so a 15-17-inch fish would be something to brag about.
It’s difficult to say how old a 12-inch crappie is, since there are many factors that can affect their rate of growth. In Florida, it is commonly believed that a crappie can grow to 12 inches in 3-4 years, while in northern states, where the water is much colder experts agree the time period is closer to six or seven years. Water quality, as well as the availability of different food sources will also greatly contribute to growth.
Is there a way to “age” a crappie? There is, but unless you have a microscope, you’d best leave that up to biologists and other scientists who study the fish.
It’s interesting that they can tell how old a crappie is by looking at it’s scales under a microscope. Each thick ring on the scale represents one year of life. They can also determine how much growth the fish experienced between years by examining the width of the rings.
As far as just how big do they get, well, again, that depends on where you catch them.
The Florida State Record is a 3.83 pounds and the world record is a whopping, 21 inch long, 19” girth monster that weighed in at 5.3 pounds. Most crappie fishermen would find that hard to believe.
Crappie are famous all over the country and are considered some of the best table fare by most fishermen all over the country.
But beware. There’s a reason why this popular panfish is also called a “paper-mouth’. Try to lift them out of the water without a net, or “horse” in a particularly large crappie and the hook will tear right through their paper-thin mouth. Most anglers would agree, netting a crappie is far better than trying to just flip them in the boat.
So, if you decide to go catch some crappies, stop by Joe’s place and pick up some jigs or minnows and enter the contest. It’s only $25.00 and someone is going to catch the biggest crappie.
It might just be you.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.