The Xtreme Bass Series fished their seventh tournament last Sunday and fishermen found very mixed results on the same body of water.
“It was a pretty nice day starting out,” tournament director Craig Datema said, “I was surprised at the weigh-in.”
I’d guess some of the competing anglers were probably shaking their heads too, when three teams came in with some pretty impressive weights, while others struggled to find the fish.
I’ve witnessed it myself many times. You enter a tournament with high hopes and expectations only to be disappointed at the end of the day after only getting a couple of bites and maybe four or five bass, but no real weight. Assuming it’s just been a really tough day, you take your bag of small bass up and weigh them in, only to be in shock and awe when another team has a 25- or 30-pound bag of fish. And of course, they fished the same body of water during the same time frame as you and your partner.
So, you wonder….. Are they that much better than us? Were they just in the right spot at the right time? Were they just using the right lures? Who knows the answer?
At the same time, I’ve fished tournaments where we really got into some nice fish and came in with a big bag full, and other fishermen were scratching their heads saying it was a really tough day.
The truth is, and I think all my bass fishing friends would agree, somebody always finds em’.
And find them they did last Sunday, when the team of Ronnie Westcott and Tony Stoner won another Xtreme Bass Tournament with five fish weighing in at 24.21 pounds. These two guys apparently know something the rest of us don’t know when it comes to fishing Lake Istokpoga, and since I know them, I’m going to see if I can get an interview with one or both of them. If I do, I’ll share what I find out in a future column.
Only out of First Place by less than a pound, the team of Colby Finn and Jeremy Fournier took Second Place with 5 bass weighing 23.86 pounds, and the big bass of the tournament, a TrophyCatch 8.97 beast.
And finishing in Third Place with a respectable 17.80 pounds was the team of Gary Niemi and Rick Helmuth.
Judging by the results of these three teams it would be easy to assume the fishing was really good last Sunday. But, as Craig stated, “there were a number of teams with little or nothing to weigh-in.”
I’ve often wondered how and why fish can be active in one section of the lake and not in another. We’ve all heard other fishermen say “we started catching them around 11am, and then they stopped biting,” or “they’re only hitting chartreuse crankbaits or Medlock Jigs!”
You would think if weather and water conditions, combined with barometric pressure, cloud cover and time of day were all the same for the entire lake, wouldn’t the fish all begin to feed at the same time, or not feed at the same time?
It’s strange when you think about it.
There’s no doubt that there are some really good fishermen that live and fish in this area. I’ve lived here for a long time and I probably know a lot of them. But there’s probably even more that I don’t know.
Guys and gals who have fished their entire lives but don’t take part in competitive fishing. I know these fishermen and women exist, because I see and talk to many of them on the lake and at the boat ramps. I also see them listed on the FWC TrophyCatch program with certified Big Catch Bass. And many are obviously very talented, but chose to fish merely for the pleasure of fishing, or to catch enough fish for dinner or lunch.
But they also have the same problem that tournament anglers have; some days they can catch fish and other days it’s like all the bass just disappeared.
I congratulate the winners in the Xtreme tournament Sunday. As a member of the Xtreme Bass Series, I think about fishing their tournaments every month, and for different reasons, I haven’t participated yet.
The truth is, I started fishing bass tournaments way back in 1970. That’s over 51 years ago for those of you willing to do the math. I’ve won a few, and lost far more tournaments than I care to remember. I enjoyed the comradery and the competition, but it was never about the money, the trophies or the plaques. It was always about fishing a body of water — on a day that I might not have picked, in weather conditions that were often less than ideal, and on a day that I might have preferred to sleep in – to test my skill and knowledge against a green fish with a brain the size of a pea.
At 72 and going on 100, my fishing life is all about enjoying a sport that my father introduced me to sometime back in the 1950’s. And it truly is a great sport!
I know the challenges tournament anglers face – the lack of sleep, too much sun, torn rotator cups, thumbs that are calloused and often bleeding from lifting hundreds or even thousands of bass out of the water by their lower jaw.
Only another fisherman or woman knows why we do it!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He recently became the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.