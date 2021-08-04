Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 8/4/2021 to 9/1/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is taken from exemption permit requests to FWC.
Lake Istokpoga
Sunday, August 8, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Saturday, August 14, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; West Coast Couples Bass Club with 30 participants.
Sunday, August 15, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00 PM; HARDEE BASS CLUB with 60 participants.
Lake Clay
Saturday, August 7, 2021 — Weigh-in at Lake Clay Drive East Side at 1:00 PM; South Florida Bass Club with 30 participants.
Sunday, August 8, 2021 — Weigh-in at Lake Clay Drive East Side at 3:30 PM; South Florida Elite Team Series with 60 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Sunday, August 15, 2021 — Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3:00 PM; Xtreme Bass Series: Central Florida Division with 50 participants.
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2:00 PM; SOUTH PASCO BASSMASTER with 44 participants.
Lake Placid
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 — Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 3:00 PM; Florida Fire/Rescue Bass Tour with 40 participants.
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:00 PM; REBEL BOYS with 24 participants.
Kissimmee River
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at Kissimmee River Fishing Resort at 1:00 PM; Beeline Bass Busters with 22 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
Zara Spooks
If you like to see a topwater strike in open water, there are many lures to choose from. Some date as far bas as the 50’s and 60’s, and yet, some new ones have just been introduced in the past year.
Like most fishermen, I have my favorites, although I have to admit, they all work extremely well under the right conditions.
Growing up it was a Fred Arbogast Jitterbug, an incredible topwater lure that chugged, and popped all the way back to the boat, and all you had to do was reel. I caught so many bass on a black Jitterbug that I didn’t think anyone would ever create a topwater lure that could be better.
But they did. In fact, they created many topwater baits that quickly replaced the old Jitterbug. Today, you rarely see anyone, including the pros throwing a Jitterbug. Instead, you see poppers of all shapes and sizes, and I would guess, most anglers have either never heard of a Jitterbug, or completely forgotten how effective it used to be.
In my case, I replaced the Jitterbug with a Zara Spook. Unlike the Jitterbug, you don’t just reel in a Spook. You actually “walk-the-dog,” with this amazing lure.
There’s nothing really special about the spook. It’s shaped much like a cigar, somewhat rounded on both ends and about six inches long. Initially, there was only one spook, and most were only available in a couple of colors.
Today, the Spook is available in a variety of sizes and colors. If you’re interested in the first Zara Spook, it goes by the name “The Original Zara Spook.”
Most anglers are familiar with the stop and go retrieve commonly used when fishing this lure, but it does take a little practice to get the cadence right. When you do, it literally walks across the surface to the right and then to the left, as though it had a motor and someone steering it.
It’s the erratic action of the Spook that drives big bass crazy. I’ve seen bass come out of 15-foot depths to crush a spook, sometimes hitting the plastic lure so hard it cracks. Other times, bass will come up behind the cigar-shaped lure and just suck it in.
I don’t believe color makes any difference, but if you do, there are plenty of colors to choose from. Other lure manufacturers have closely copied the Spook and I’ve even seen some that have holographic painted images of baitfish on their sides and top.
My preference has always been a bone-colored spook. I think the white bottom, which most spooks have, even if they’re painted different colors, looks more like a struggling bait fish.
Last week I mentioned how effective frogs and toads are this time of the year, and they truly are. But if you’re fishing a weedless shoreline or early or late in the day, pick up a Zara Spook and be prepared for a bass to explode on it as you “walk-the-dog.”
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.