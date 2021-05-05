Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
From May 5 to June 2, 2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the period between May 5 and June 2, 2021. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga:
Sunday, May 9, 2021, Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Saturday, May 15, 2021, Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 3:00 PM; Fishers of Men with 50 participants.
Sunday, May 16, 2021, Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 3:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Lake June in Winter:
Saturday, May 15, 2021, Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3:00 PM; Dixie Country Bass Club with 60 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions is at https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
Good Reading
Now that I’m retired, not only do I have more time to fish, but more time to read.
Given the high daytime temperatures of 90+ degrees that we’re dealing with this week, settling down with a good book in the afternoon about your favorite fish is a great way to beat the heat.
Over the years I’ve collected a number of books, some fiction and others, non-fiction, but with one central theme, Bass Fishing.
For those of you who fish bass tournaments, and like to read, I would highly recommend Carl Hiaasens “Double Whammy.”
This book was written in 1987 about fictional, corrupt bass fishing tournaments in Florida and the incredible cast of characters associated with anglings greatest prize, the largemouth bass. If you haven’t read it, it’s hilarious, and Hiassens story-line is so detailed, you almost believe it’s true.
And for those of you more inclined to reading non-fiction, my favorite book on fishing is Buck Perry’s “Spoonplugging.”
I had the opportunity in the 70’s to actually work with Buck Perry putting on seminars in Akron, Ohio. The man was a fishing genius and is often referred to as “The Father of Structure Fishing.” Contrary to what many people assume, the book isn’t necessarily about fishing with spoons, but rather its written to educate fishermen.
A couple other great books on bass fishing are “Lunker” by Bob Underwood, “Bass Forever” by Glen Lau and “The Fish That Changes America” by Steve Price. All three books are extremely well-written and full of ideas and concepts most people have never heard.
Like to read about big bass? Well then, I’ve got a number of books I can recommend.
The Bass Professor, Doug Hannon’s “Big Bass Magic” where he shares his secrets of catching giant largemouths during 20 years of study and research. He tells all, revealing how he has caught more than 400 bass weighing ten pounds or more.
Legendary Big Bass Angler Bill Murphy takes you “In Pursuit of Giant Bass”- A complete and fascinating study of the art of trophy largemouth bass fishing.
Not to be outdone, Bill Siemantel and Michael Jones throw out the rule book with their best seller, “Big Bass Zone” Catch Monster Bass.
A few of these books are old and may be out of print, but you can usually find them on eBay.
Good Reading.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.