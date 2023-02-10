Highlands Bass Anglers Tournament
Last Saturday the Highlands Bass Anglers held their second tournament for the 2023 season on Lake Istokpoga, out of Windy Point.
It was a good day for some and a tough day for others. Lake Istokpoga can be a challenging lake to fish under windy conditions and Saturday, as you might recall was pretty windy.
Leading the field of 23 teams was Tom McGinnis and Dave Maurice with five bass weighing in at 19 pounds, eight ounces.
Second Place honors went to the team od Angel Ojeda and Justin LaRosa with five bass weighing 18 pounds and 2 ounces.
Rounding out the top three teams was DJ Buckholdt and James Naugle with a 5 fish limit of 17 pounds and three ounces. They also took the Big Bass honors with a six-pound 9-ounce bass.
The next club tournament will be held on Lake June on March 4th, 2023.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.
