Three Different Bodies of Water
This time of the year can offer challenges to most bass fishing anglers. With temperatures in the mid-nineties, daily thunderstorms and water temperatures approaching 90 degrees, it’s a great time to try different lakes.
Last week I fished Lake Istokpoga, Lake June and Lake Garcia. All the lakes were very different, but they all shared one common denominator – they are great bass-fishing lakes.
Lake Istokpoga. First stop last Tuesday was Lake Istokpoga at daybreak. We dropped the boat in at Istokpoga Park, on the north end of the lake, and ran west, towards Henderson’s. On the way, we stopped at a couple of spots that were very shallow. They looked fantastic with reeds, arrowheads and pads, but even my electric motor was plowing the bottom.
Over towards Henderson’s, we fished some pads and picked up a couple of small bass on jigs and plastic worms, but nothing to write home about. We moved to the south end of Little Grassy Island and caught a couple more on a fluke and a chatterbait.
Running down to Long Island to fish a couple of deeper water spots proved to be a mistake when we looked up and saw a storm coming from the south. We fished the deeper water for twenty minutes and decided it made more sense to head for the boat ramp.
The wind picked up as the storm approached but by the time we reached the bay in front of Istokpoga Park, the storm had veered west and missed us completely.
We decided to fish the pads and caught a few more small bass before calling it a day around noon.
Lake June. On Thursday, we went to Lake June, launching the boat at Bishop’s Park. We wanted to fish deep water with Carolina Rigs and Drop Shots.
The lake is full of brush piles and as we studied the Lowrance, it didn’t take us long to find some structure, and what appeared to be bass at the mouth of the bay in 20’ of water. We worked the area hard for 30 minutes but there were no takers.
Moving to another location, and then another, we marked fish everywhere we went, but getting them to bite was another story.
I had talked to Corky Neff on Tuesday and I knew he had caught a few bass on Lake June so I texted him to see where he’d been fishing. He sent me back some coordinates and we loaded them into the Lowrance.
On the second location, my partner Jay caught a nice five-pounder on a Carolina Rig in 22’ of water. We caught a few more small bass before calling it a day around 1pm.
Lake Garcia. Like everyone, I keep seeing posts on Facebook about the new lake called Headwaters. I haven’t made a trip up there yet, mainly because you have to drive about two miles on a shell-rock road and by the time you get there, your boat and truck is covered in a white powder. My Ranger is black, and I just bought a brand-new black Ford F-150, and I’m not in a hurry to change colors so we decided to go to Lake Garcia.
For those of you who may not be familiar with Lake Garcia, it is located essentially in the same area as Farm 13, Stick Marsh and Headwaters – all man-made, flooded fisheries that are world-famous for bass fishing.
When the Stick Marsh first opened back in the 90’s, I fished it often and had some of the best fishing trips of my life. But I haven’t been back to the area in years.
My buddy Ray was fishing a tournament on Garcia Saturday, so Dave Bennington and I decided to make the hour-and-a-half drive to check out the fishing.
The boat ramp is easy to find, with all paved roads and plenty of parking. There are two ramps available, but the water is very shallow. If you look at a map of the lake, you’ll see it’s essentially a big square lake, with rows or canals all going in the same direction.
I wanted to fish the deeper area of the lake, known as the Pit, which of course was all the way at the other end of the lake.
With the water as shallow as it was, I ended up using my electric motor to travel towards the far end of the lake, casting a chatterbait along the way. The lake is full of hydrilla, Kissimmee grass, pads and reeds so it all looks pretty fishy.
I caught a small bass on my second cast with a chatterbait as we moved along the shallow canal, repeating the catch and release another half-dozen times before reaching deeper water.
The water had been very muddy most of the way to the pit, but it cleared up considerably once we hit deeper water. We found Jay and his partner fishing the edge of the deep water with drop shot rigs and asked how they were doing. He said they got their five fish early and had culled throughout the day, but they still didn’t have much weight.
We moved on and fished the deeper water where I caught a couple of 3 pounders on a Carolina Rig.
With very little wind, it got really hot around noon and we decided to call it a day. Getting back to the ramp in the shallow water was challenging, but we made it.
This is an incredible fishery, only about 80 miles from Sebring and well worth the trip.
