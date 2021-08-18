Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 8/18/2021 to 9/15/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is taken from exemption permit requests to FWC.
Lake Istokpoga
Sunday, September 5, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2:00 PM; SOUTH PASCO BASSMASTER with 44 participants.
Kissimmee River
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at Kissimmee River Fishing Resort at 1:00 PM; Beeline Bass Busters with 22 participants.
Lake Placid
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:00 PM; REBEL BOYS with 24 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
SPOONS
This is a great time of the year to go “spoon fishing.”
With water temperatures in the high eighties and low nineties, bass will often follow schools of baitfish into deeper, cooler and more stable water. In many of our lakes, this could mean 10, 15, 20 or even 25-foot depths, which are often difficult to reach (or to be able to tell that you’re hitting bottom) with most lures.
Spoons, which obviously “sink” of their own weight, are a great choice. Unlike deep-diving crankbaits that force you to “long-line” or reel in as fast as you can, spoons allow you to sit back and just wait for it to hit bottom.
When your slack line demonstrates the spoon has landed, reel in the additional line and just “pop” the lure up and down, attempting to keep it as close as possible to the bottom. The harder you “pop” the spoon, the higher it will come off the bottom, before fluttering back down again.
Bass may strike when the lures dart up, but often they will wait until the lure wobbles and flutters on its way down imitating a dying baitfish.
This is a great way to fish, and strikes can be very powerful, often taking the lure hard in one direction or another. Strong hook sets are seldom needed since the bass essentially hooks its self on the treble hook, as they strike the lure and try to run with it to keep it away from other fish.
But hooking up with a bass isn’t the only thing you can expect to hook up on. Exposed treble hooks can only mean one thing if you’re fishing around brush piles or vegetation, you stand a good chance to getting hooked up and losing your spoon.
Unlike lighter line that allows a deep-diving crankbait to dive deeper, there’s no reason to use light line with a spoon. In fact, I recommend using braided line of at least 30 pounds. The strength isn’t needed to land a fish, but rather to pull your spoon free of any entanglements.
There are dozens of spoons available for purchase. Small, medium and large all work, but my personal choice is a Nichols Ben Parker Magnum Spoon. This spoon is 8” in length, and I prefer the bright silver or mirrored iridescent colors. I believe the lure gives off flashes of light that catch a bass’s attention as it’s jerked up and flutters down.
Matt Thompson, a local angler who I’ve run into several times on Lake Glenada, in Avon Park, prefers the Castaic Magnum Spoon. As you can see from this picture from just last week, he caught a beautiful 8.3 giant.
But there are numerous other spoons out there, it’s really just a matter of personal choice. I doubt that the bass care. As far as they’re concerned, it’s just lunch.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.