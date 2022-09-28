Best Day for Bass Fishing
You’ve been bass fishing all your life, and like most bass fishermen, you’ve had your share of good and bad days on the water.
Most of us at one time or another try to remember what made one day better than another, and usually it comes down to weather.
Warm water conditions, cold front’s, thunderstorms – they all impact our fishing success.
But what if you could predict the best fishing day of the year? Well, you can, and it may be an opportunity right now.
If you’ve been watching the weather channel, you’re probably aware that there is a potential tropical storm coming our way. As I write this article, we’re still about 5-7 days from the time this article runs in the newspaper, but Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, if the storm becomes a Tropical Storm or even a Hurricane, could potentially be the best bass fishing day of the year.
Now, let me be clear. I am not recommending that you go fishing during a tropical storm or hurricane. It is dangerous! I can’t emphasize that enough. High wind conditions could easily overturn a boat, heavy rains could sink it and a bolt of lightning could destroy you and the boat.
But we’re talking about catching more bass in one trip, and possibly some of the biggest bass you’ll encounter all year.
I’ve been very fortunate to have some outstanding days on the water. Most had nothing to do with a tropical storm or hurricane. Many were prior to cold fronts or approaching storms, with only a few actually occurring just prior to a major storm.
My first experience was back in the 1990’s on Lake Lotela in Avon Park. There was a tropical storm expected to make landfall in the late afternoon on the East Coast of Florida and the weather had gone from hot and sunny in the early morning to windy and rainy in the afternoon.
This was definitely a long time ago, since my wife was with me, and the fishing was great. We had only been out for a couple of hours and I had caught 12-15 bass by the time my wife complained that it was getting too windy to read her book, so I decided to take her home.
I hated to leave, but it was a short drive home and I’d already decided to return.
The weather continued to get worse, but I was determined to get another hour or two on the water before conditions forced me to leave.
The fishing was even better, as the wind increased, and it didn’t seem to matter what lure I used, the bass were eating anything I threw at them.
At 2:00 pm in the afternoon, I remember thinking to myself that this was one of my best days ever on the water when a huge bass inhaled my bone-colored Zara Spook. I fought the fish in open water and lipped it over the side of the boat and into the live well. I’d weight it later.
Straightening out the hooks, I casted back into the same spot and withing a few seconds the water exploded again, as a monster bass roared to the surface.
This fish was even bigger than the one I’d just caught, but after 3 different jumps and one trip under the boat, I finally brought her aboard.
As I unhooked the bass, I realized the wind had dramatically increased, as had the rain, and the boat was now being pushed towards the shoreline faster than I could move it in high speed on my electric motor.
It appeared to be time to leave. I pulled up the electric motor and started the big Merc. As I headed into the boat ramp, I dug out my digital scale and pulled out the smaller of the two big bass. It weighed a solid 8.8 lbs. and didn’t have a mark on it. I gently lowered her into the water and with a flash of her tail, she was gone.
My thumb, already raw from “lipping” so many bass, was torn to shreds attempted to get a good grip on the second bass in the live well. She was obviously longer and heavier, with big broad shoulders and a pot-belly mid-section. I quickly got her on the scale and was a little disappointed when it read 10.2 lbs. I was sure she would go 12 pounds or more.
Releasing her into the water, I quickly ran the boat up on the shoreline and backed my truck up to leave. It was a memorable day on the water.
Only two other times have I experienced one of these incredible days. In 2004, just prior to Hurricane Charley, I was on Lake Walk-in-Water, a very shallow, dangerous lake when the wind kicks up.
My brother and I had caught well over fifty bass, with one topping the scales at 9 pounds and marking my brother’s personal best before the storm ran us off the hydrilla-filled lake.
In 2017, I was fishing Lake Istokpoga on September 10th, the day Hurricane Irma came ashore on Marco Island. We had started fishing early that day and the weather conditions deteriorated to the point that by mid-afternoon there was too much wind to even cast. We had caught a lot of bass, but nothing over 5 lbs. before we decided to call it a day.
Again, I’m not recommending to anyone that they attempt to fish prior to a tropical storm or hurricane.
But if you do, be prepared for some incredible fishing!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.