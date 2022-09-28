Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy with rain, possibly heavy early. Cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 12 to 18 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy. A steady rain. The rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.