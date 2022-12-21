The Big Show Bass Tournament
The third bass tournament hosted by The Big Show Bass Tournaments was held on beautiful Lake Istokpoga on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
For weeks we’ve had gorgeous weather here in Highlands County. Daytime temperatures in the low 80’s and overnight temps in the low 60’s. But, of course, as it always seems to happen, a major cold front passed through the state a day or two before the event and changed the otherwise stable conditions.
Bass fishing on Lake Istokpoga the first couple of weeks of December had been very good, with a few fishermen catching double-digit limits, as well as some decent sized lunkers.
Cold fronts have a way of stopping the stable conditions making the strategy that’s been producing good catches stop dead in its tracks.
Seasoned anglers awoke to a chilly start on Saturday, with temperatures hovering in the low 50’s. Sunshine was predicted, but daytime highs would struggle to reach 70 degrees.
But as I’ve said many times, somebody always finds em’.
In Saturday’s tournament it was the team of Noel & Gaines with 5 fish weighing in at 22 lbs., 13 ounces. They also had a TrophyCatch bass weighing in at 8 lbs., 10 ounces.
The next three places, second, third and fourth place were within 1 ounce of each other. In second place was the team of Wieczoredk & Jones. This team has won their fair share of Big Show Bass Tournaments but had to settle for second place with 5 bass weighing 20 lbs. and 9 ounces.
Just one ounce behind and in third place was the team of Burdine & Burdine with 5 bass weighing 20 lbs., 8 ounces.
And once again, just one ounce difference, finishing in fourth place was the team of Burkhart & Burkhart with 5 bass weighing 20 lbs., 7 ounces.
In fifth place, the team of Wood & Duffie was only 2 ounces from fourth place weighing in 5 bass at 20 lbs., 5 ounces.
It’s unusual for so many weights, so close together, separated only by ounces, but it demonstrates the importance of culling to get your five biggest fish. Every ounce counts and one ounce can make a big difference.
The team of Buckholdt & Buckholdt had the big bass of the day, another TrophyCatch fish weighing 10 lbs. 1 ounce.
There was a total of 40 teams fishing the event, with 25 teams weighing in their limit of 5 bass. Eight teams did not weigh in any fish.
In total, there were 5 new TrophyCatch bass weighed in. Four in the eight pound plus range and one over ten pounds.
Congratulations to all the winners!
The next Big Show Bass Tournament will be January 21, 2023.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.