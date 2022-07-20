Catch and Release – The Real Story
Many of today’s bass fishermen are too young to remember the real story behind catch and release of largemouth bass in bass tournaments. I remember, because I was just starting to fish bass tournaments back in the early 70’s.
Ray Scott, the founder and President of the Bass Anglers Sportsmen Society, better known as B.A.S.S., had started his fledgling company in 1968, and after a short couple of years, even though his young organization was growing rapidly, it looked like it could all end.
Bass tournaments were being held and promoted all over the country, not just by Ray Scott, but other groups. As more and more bass tournaments took place, the media began to report their results, with pictures and the public became very upset over so many bass being caught and killed by the anglers.
Participants in the tournaments would bring their bass to the scales on a stringer, often dead or dying. Pictures of dozens of dead bass quickly turned many of the local citizens, as well as anglers against Ray’s new organization.
Fear grew rapidly that our fisheries would soon be depleted of all bass. Something had to be done!
The future of bass fishing, in Ray’s mind, stood at the crossroads.
In an excerpt from the July/August issue of the BASSMASTER Magazine, Bob Cobb, editor, writes about the dilemma in length.
In 1972, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail came to a halt when the boys stopped at Ross Barnett Reservoir, near Jackson Mississippi and ran into a roadblock.
The “Don’t Kill Your Catch” movement stood at a pivotal point in the hot summer of 1972 in the office of the Mississippi Game and Fish Department. “Cigar-smoking, foot-stomping Avery Wood, his face flushed with anger, refused to listen to Ray’s plea to allow the B.A.S.S. tournament to release bass alive.”
Ray didn’t blink. He fired back at the unwilling, Mississippi game commissioner “If you think you’re going to stop us from catch and release, you’re going to have to show up with a baseball bat and whack every bass in the head.”
The commissioner’s cigar spewed ashes on Ray’s clenched jaw. “We don’t want you to turn those fish loose that have been stressed or diseased and go out and spread disease all over the lake,” demanded Wood, “and we’re not going to allow it.”
A local group, the Mississippi Association of Bass Clubs, showed no concern for “live release” of tournament-caught bass. The basic facts were the MABC didn’t want to arouse any adverse publicity as to their tournament weigh-ins. They even contacted Governor William Allen’s office and turned it into a political pawn.
In his heart, Ray felt there was no scientific evidence to support the protest. “We were trying to do the right thing for the future of bass fishing.” Nothing fazed Avery Wood’s mindset or deflected orders from the governor’s office.
However, a determined Ray was prepared to start the Rebel Invitational the next morning. Over a bullhorn he bid the anglers good luck, urged them to keep their catch alive and prayed for a safe return for the fishermen and the fish.
Ray had drawn the catch & release line on the shoreline of Ross Barnett Reservoir and fully intended to stand behind and defend it. But, Mississippi Game Rangers waving baseball bats never showed up. Somehow, some way, there was a game changer: they showed up with an aerated tank truck to assist with the weigh-in and live release.
But there was a catch-22 to it. The Mississippi fishery biologists were eager to determine the survival rate of tournament-caught bass. They would study the delayed mortality with the fish held in a netted-off area a mile from the weigh-in. This was mid-August. The holding area was less than 2 feet deep. The combination of shallow water, no shade and 90-degree water took its toll. Only 25% of the bass were able to swim away when the nets were removed.
Despite the horrid conditions and results, Ray would celebrate a moral victory. From that lowly one-quarter survival rate, the average success rate of his B.A.S.S. weigh-ins would reach 98%.
Today, in 2022, anglers like myself who grew up fishing bass tournaments don’t think twice about releasing bass alive. Even in non-tournaments, the idea of live release is so ingrained in each of us, we seldom, if ever keep bass.
Our fisheries are alive and well today because Ray Scott had the courage to stand up to those who disagreed with him about live release. In the state of Florida, and other states, tournament directors are required to get approval from the state in order to hold a bass tournament – allowing them to set the size limits and catch limits of bass, with the condition that all bass are released alive.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.