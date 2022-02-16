Lake Istokpoga Takes a Licking and Keeps on Ticking
Last Saturday, I happened to get up early and I thought I’d run down to Lake Istokpoga and fish for a few hours. When I looked out the window, I wasn’t all that surprised to see there was a heavy fog, rising up above the lake in my backyard.
Like most fishermen, I don’t like fog conditions. I don’t like driving in the fog and I especially don’t like fishing in the fog. So, I settled in to the kitchen table, read the paper and checked my emails. After a leisurely breakfast, I could see the fog was beginning to lift so I went out and hooked up the boat to my truck.
I don’t normally go fishing on Lake Istokpoga on the weekends because it’s often crowded with tournament anglers and weekend fishermen, sometimes making it hard to even find a parking space. The same with guide trips. Fortunately, I’m retired, so I have this luxury. Unless, of course, it’s the only time a client can go. I avoid Lake Istokpoga in favor of some of the smaller lakes on most weekends, just to avoid the crowds.
But Lake Istokpoga had been fishing hard for the past week, and I was giving some thought to fishing the Highlander tournament on Sunday, so I thought I’d go down for a couple of hours and see if the fish had started cooperating.
What a surprise when I pulled into Istokpoga Park, on the north side of the lake. I’ve seen it crowded before, but this was about as jam-packed as I had ever seen it. Trucks and trailers were parked halfway out to Rt. 98, on the entrance road, as well as in the fields to the left and right of the parking lot. The parking lot was over-flowing into the grassy areas, and in a few areas, single cars were double-parked. It was amazing!
I knew there were a couple of tournaments scheduled to go out of Istokpoga Park, but I began to wonder if maybe the crowds were just the fact that it was the first really nice day we’d had in a-while.
There are plenty of other boat ramps on Lake Istokpoga, so I decided to find another one that wasn’t as crowded. I figured I’d go to the small boat ramp off Cowhouse Road, and if it was filled up, I’d go to down Trails End.
As luck would have it, there were 9 trucks and trailers at the Cowhouse Rd ramp, but still room for one more. After I dropped the boat in the water, I happened to see a current issue of The Angler Magazine in the back seat. Checking out the tournament schedule, provided in the magazine each month by Jim Reed, who gathers the information from the FWC, I began to understand the crowd.
Two tournaments were scheduled that day. The first, anticipating 90 anglers was the Bay Area BassMasters, scheduled to weigh-in at 3pm, followed by the American Bass Anglers with 30 anglers, scheduled at 4pm. Assuming all 120 anglers showed up (which is unlikely), that still only accounts for 60 boats, so the rest of the crowd must have just been weekend anglers.
Once I got out on the lake, I could see many crappie fishermen, and after talking to a few, the crappie season is definitely in full swing.
Fishing was tough. I didn’t even get a hit until around noon, then, over the next couple of hours, I managed to catch 5 small bass, with the biggest one pushing 2 ½ pounds. Considering the time of the year and the weather conditions, I wasn’t all that surprised.
But I began to wonder……..is the lake being over-fished? I’ve been fishing Lake Istokpoga for the last 25-30 years and it’s always had its ups and downs, but I don’t remember it getting this much fishing pressure. There’s always been bass tournaments held on the lake, at least as far back as I can remember, and there has always been a surge of crappie fishermen this time of the year.
The next day, the Highlander Bass Tournament was scheduled with potentially 100 anglers. And next weekend, the Big Show Bass Tournament, one of the biggest tournaments held on Lake Istokpoga, with 160 anticipated anglers, is scheduled for Saturday, and then on Sunday, the ABA will there again with 30 anglers.
How this lake can continue to produce winning weights of up to 30 pounds amazes me. And yet it does. I think it’s only fair to thank the tournament anglers for taking good care of the fish they catch and the live-release after the weigh-in at each event.
As it turned out, last Sunday was forecasted to be cooler and rainy, so for this old fisherman, I decided to stay home.
I heard from more than one angler who fished the event that it was a tough day on the water. But somebody always finds em, and those somebodies were the team of Joe Conley and DJ Buckholdt.
Joe stopped over at my house on Friday, and he said he had found some fish in practice. I guess they were still there on Sunday. Joe and DJ took first place with 5 fish weighing in at 18.36 pounds, with the big bass of the day, a 7.68 lunker.
The team of Balog and Burton took second place honors with 5 bass weighing 16.77 pounds, followed by Kenny Harris who weighed in 5 bass for a total weight of 15.77.
The weather was pretty ugly early, but the rain finally let up by noon and it actually turned into a pretty nice day. Lake Istokpoga produced yet again!
Mark Your Calendar: 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament on March 12th, 2022, Istokpoga Park, safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass Entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Marine and Tackle Warehouse, 4601 Southside Blvd in Sebring provided me an update on their “Crappiethon” contest. The current leader is 6-year-old Korbin Peck with a 2.03-pound slab crappie. The jackpot is up to $1400.00, but there’s still time to enter and win.
Friends of Istokpoga. The Friends of Istokpoga Winter meeting and Election is scheduled for February 17th, 2022 (tomorrow) at the Lorida Community Center. This meeting will feature their Expo, an opportunity for Associate Members to show off their wares beginning at 6:30, followed by the Lake Habitat Management Plan that is now in use. Come on down and support the FOI!
Editor’s note: Don Norton is a bass fishing guide, a custom rod builder (who also does rod repair) a tournament bass fisherman and outdoor writer. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie. You can reach him at 863-273-4998 or donorton13@gmail.com.