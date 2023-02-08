Koi
One of the most iconic and popular outdoor pond fish in this country as well as Japan is the Japanese koi known as Nishikigoi, or the “swimming jewel”.
The colorful koi is also popular as an aquarium fish.
On a recent trip to Green Lakes Tropical Fish Farm in Lake Placid, I purchased a half dozen 3.5” koi at a great price, (much less than the local pet shops), with the intention of raising them in a small outdoor pond in my front yard.
They were beautiful fish, and I figured once they got too big for the small pond, I’d move them to my larger pond in the back yard.
About the same time, my neighbor had indicated that she’d like to have a small aquarium so I set up a tank for her and added two of the koi.
She loved watching the fish and decided they needed some friends, so she bought five small guppies to add even more color to the aquarium.
Checking in on the fish a few hours later, she noticed a couple of the guppies were gone. As she searched the aquarium, she noticed the koi appeared to be chasing the guppies. Within a few short minutes, the remaining guppies were gone.
She was shocked! She had no idea that her cute little koi would eat the guppies.
Koi is a freshwater fish that widely lives in rivers, ponds, and marshes throughout Japan. It is an omnivorous fish and eats anything found in the water. They eat animal food such as shellfish like pond snails, crustaceans like crayfish, and insect larvae like dragonflies, as well as algae. Sometimes, insects and fruits such as persimmons fall to the surface of the water, and they will devour them too. Small minnow-type fish, including koi fry can also be on the menu. Koi really do eat anything that can be found in the water.
Koi have been loved and idolized in Japan and they have been characterized by strength and success for a very long time. Koi fish stands for basically anything that is good; luck, prosperity, vitality, and longevity and is very strongly associated with the Japanese cultural identity.
Koi is one of the strongest living creatures in the water, and can swim vigorously even in a cold pond. They are also large and sturdy, which may be why they look so tough compared to other fish. Because of their size and ability to live a long life, they often are passed down from generation to generation.
The average lifespan of koi fish is over 20 years and it depends on the individual fish and species, but some koi can live for more than 70 years. That’s a very long life and thus the Koi fish is seen as a symbol of health and longevity.
The color of koi varies depending on their variety. Many carps often seen in rivers and streams are usually light brown, but Nishikigoi come in a wide variety of colors. There are Nishikigoi with red and white patterns, and red, white, and black patterns. There is also yellow Nishikigoi that glows like gold.
Many hobbyists, like my neighbor, raise koi in aquariums where their beauty can easily be seen. Unfortunately, due to their voracious appetite, they will soon outgrow a small tank.
There are also perils in raising koi outside. I have two koi ponds and I can’t begin to tell you the number of koi I’ve lost to birds and raccoons, as well as snakes.
When I lived in Jupiter, Florida, I had a large, covered patio with a concrete floor that had large open areas for planting different types of small trees and bushes.
I dug out one of the areas and put a large, plastic fish pond shell into the opening. Around the edges, I planted flowers and other greenery.
I started off with about two dozen small koi, and I enjoyed sitting at the picnic table feeding the small fish and watching them grow.
But after a few weeks, I noticed that there seemed to be fewer of them than the original number. It’s hard to count fish in an outdoor pond because they’re always moving, and with lily pads for cover, they often hide.
Then, a few days later, I was sitting at the table with my back to the pond, talking with my brother, when he shouted, “holy cow, did you see that.”
I swung around just in time to see a large snake with a koi in its mouth slither back under the plastic tub. I was in shock!
I couldn’t believe a snake was actually living under the pond. How in the world did a snake get into the pool area in the first place, I wondered. The whole area was screened in. But somehow, this snake got in and decided to build a home under the pond.
Later that afternoon, we were shocked again when we emptied the tank and removed it from the spot it had been in for a couple of months. Not only was there a big snake, but there were at least two dozen baby snakes.
This snake had been raising its family on my koi! Amazing.
If it were possible, I would plow up my entire back yard and build small streams and ponds with waterfalls and bridges and raise hundreds of colorful koi.
I know a good place to buy them at a good price!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.