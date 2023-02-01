Discus
Discus fish are one of the most beautiful freshwater fish in the hobby, known for their spectacular colors and large, circular shape.
I have raised them off and on over the years but recently, I decided to give it another try. Unlike other species of freshwater fish, discus can be very difficult to keep.
The challenge is clean water.
Many experts will tell you that discus need daily water changes of at least 50% of the water in their tank. Others agree changing the water is critical but differ on how often the water needs to be changed.
It depends on different factors, not the least of which is how many discus are in the aquarium, their size and the size of the tank.
I currently have thirteen discus in a 60-gallon breeder tank. The fish range in size from dollar-sized to full-grown. I know it is too many fish in a 60-gallon tank and I’m looking to set up another aquarium to move a few into.
Due to their large size, 5-7” in circumference as an adult, the larger the tank, the better.
In addition to the water changes, discus require higher water temperatures than most tropical fish. 84 to 86 is ideal. Anything less than that will subject your discus to disease and their metabolism will slow down to the point that they will not eat. A good aquarium heater is essential. Keeping the temperature high will allow the fish to show off their colors and grow much more rapidly.
Other concerns would be the pH level and the water hardness. Discus do best in pH levels between 6.8 and 7.6. They also prefer soft to medium hardness. Neither is as critical to their well-being as temperature and clean water.
Discus are a schooling fish, and although it is possible to keep just one discus in a tank by itself, they tend to be much happier surrounded by a large group, or school of equally sized fish.
They can also be slow, picky eaters. Unlike many other types of fish, discus tend to be far less aggressive when it comes to eating and can often become spoiled, wanting only one specific type of food.
I feed my discus three times a day. They love frozen bloodworms and brine shrimp, but make sure you vary their diet. I also feed them Tetra Discus Granules and flake food. A couple are so spoiled, they refuse to eat anything but bloodworms.
Discus also have small mouths. So, the food they eat must be small. They also tend to suck in the food, spitting it out repeatedly and slurping it back in.
Although you can keep discus in a planted tank, I personally recommend a bare bottom, or at the very least, a light covering of gravel. Planted tanks look great, but they are very difficult to keep clean during water changes.
My goal is to raise them up to adult size and breed them.
Discus fry feed off their parent’s slime coat. As a result, you need to ensure that the parents stay with the fry and that you feed the parents well.
Due to the time and labor-intensive work involved in raising and breeding discus, they are often quite expensive compared to other tropical fish. $300 to $500 dollars for an adult discus is not unusual, however, small quarter sized to half-dollar sized discus can often be purchased for under $50.00.
There are many opportunities on the internet to purchase these beautiful fish, but shipping costs make them even more expensive. And they do not always make the trip alive.
I bought most of mine from Green Lake Tropical Fish Farm in Lake Placid, Florida. They have a nice selection of discus at a reasonable price.
And if you are not interested in discus, they have 10+ acres of ponds and tanks filled with hundreds of varieties of freshwater fish.
The owners, Ernesto, and Carlos, two brothers who go way out of their way to help you find the whatever type of fish you’re looking for, are knowledgeable guys who love what they do.
Many of my fish came from Green Lake Tropical Fish Farm, and I usually stop by and pick up new fish every week. They are open 7 days a week at noon each day.
Stop by and see them. Even if you don’t raise tropical fish, there is plenty to see.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.