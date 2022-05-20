Lake Istokpoga – Big Bass Information
I’ve been fishing Lake Istokpoga for a long time. Probably close to 30 years. In all those years, I have logged countless bass fishing guide trips, bass tournaments and just a day on the water with friends or by myself.
I’ve caught some big bass. My clients have caught some big bass. Not to brag, but I’ve caught a number of bass over 10 pounds, many more over eight and nine pounds, and probably more than I can count in the six-to-eight-pound class.
But really big bass? Nope. My biggest, a whopping 12 pounds was caught over 25 years ago, from another lake and I still have a replica of it in my office. But she didn’t come from Lake Istokpoga.
Recently, a couple of my fishing buddies stopped by and we got talking about big bass and one of the guys mentioned that he knew someone who had caught a fifteen-pound bass out of Lake Istokpoga. I was surprised, because I’d never heard of a bass that large coming out of the lake.
Another guy said he had heard that a sixteen-pound bass had been caught in the spillway below the lake a number of years ago. Everyone seemed to agree that there were many stories of big bass over 15-pounds, caught over the years in Lake Istokpoga.
Fifteen pounds is big! In all my years of fishing, I’ve never seen a bass that big, other than in pictures. The official state record in Florida is 17.27 pounds, caught by Billy O’Berry in 1986 in an undisclosed lake in Polk County. Going way back to 1923, almost a hundred years ago, Frederick Friebel caught a 20.13-pound bass in Pasco County. The fish was weighed on a postal scale and witnessed but an FWC biologist did not document it at the time to establish a state record.
So, I decided to find out. I contacted Jim Reed, who is kind of a local historian on Lake Istokpoga, and Sara Menendez, the FWC biologist for the lake.
Both responded to my question and I thought it would be interesting to pass on their findings.
Jim Reed responded to my question first. “Here’s a preliminary answer to your question about any 15 lb. bass in Lake Istokpogas history.”
“I checked the available tournament results back in 2008. The largest reported tournament big bass was 12.45 lbs., Xtreme Bass Series, 7/11/2021, anglers name not recorded.”
“Then I checked TrophyCatch records, and found their largest Istokpoga bass was 13 lbs. 4 ounces, caught by “Syl” on March 25, 2018.”
“I’ve also asked Sara Menendez if FWC sampling had come up with larger fish during their work, although I don’t recall being told of a heavier fish since I started locally in 2006.”
I then heard back from Sara Menendez.
“FWC has no records of a bass over 15 pounds caught in Lake Istokpoga. That doesn’t mean that a fish of that size isn’t swimming in Lake Istokpoga, it just means FWC has no data of collecting a fish that large. In 2014, an 11.60-pound bass was captured during FWC’s yearly Spring Electrofishing sampling. There have been 110 fish over eight pounds captured and tagged with a yellow tag since electrofishing sampling began in 2012. If you catch a fish with a yellow tag, cut the tag off and call the number to receive $100.00 cash prize.”
In FWC’s TrophyCatch program, the largest submitted fish was a 13.14 pounds caught by Adrian Echols in 2018. TrophyCatch is FWC’s angler recognition program that awards anglers for catching and submitting bass caught over eight pounds. Since the inception of TrophyCatch in 2012, Lake Istokpoga ranks 3rd in the state for approved submissions with 582 catches. The program is free to sign-up, and prizes range from gift cards, tackle, fishing rods, and the grand prize every year is a brand-new Phoenix Bass Boat, equipped with all the bells and whistles – motor, Power Poles, navigation unit, etc. FWC encourages you to join TrophyCatch and submit your appropriate catches so biologists can have a better understanding of these larger fish in our lakes. Your catches help us better manage our lakes.
“Right now, TrophyCatch is celebrating its 10th Season by distributing PINK tags on 10 bass around Florida and Lake Istokpoga is one of the lakes that holds one of these special fish! If you are lucky enough to catch that fish, cut the tag off and call the number on the tag to claim over $6000 in cash and prizes! Go to TrophyCatchFlorida.com for more information.”
So, what about these anglers who claim to have caught 15-pound bass, or even 14 and 13 pounders? Maybe they guesstimated the weight, or maybe they have a secret “Honey-Hole”.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.