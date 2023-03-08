Main Photo

Apistogramma.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Apistogramma

Last week I wrote about the small, colorful German Blue Ram, but it’s not the only small cichlid with great color schemes. This week, I want to write about another dwarf cichlid that goes by many names, but is generally referred to as an Apistogramma trifasciata, or more commonly known as Apistos.

