Apistogramma
Last week I wrote about the small, colorful German Blue Ram, but it’s not the only small cichlid with great color schemes. This week, I want to write about another dwarf cichlid that goes by many names, but is generally referred to as an Apistogramma trifasciata, or more commonly known as Apistos.
Ranked medium to hard in the level of care required, their curious and fun nature make them easy to take care of and they do exceptionally well in a community tank.
Similar to other cichlids, the Apisto prefers well-filtered water that is slow-moving and not to hard. Because they spend the majority of their time at the bottom of the tank, they need plenty of hiding places. Wood, rocks, plants and any other decorations you might choose will create a sense of community for them while providing shelter from the light.
Apisto’s generally don’t exceed 5-6cm or 2 inches in length and will live up to 10 years. They prefer a pH level between 5.0 and 7.0, with a soft to medium hardness of the water. They enjoy a wide range of water temperature and will do well in temperatures ranging from 71 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
Aristo’s prefer to live in pairs or groups with one male and several females, although if there are plenty of hiding places, multiple males can be part of the community. Even though they are a relatively small cichlid, aquarists generally recommend a minimum of a 20-gallon aquarium.
They are essentially omnivores, enjoying plant-based foods, algae and plant leaves, as well as insects and insect larvae, small invertebrates, fish fry and small worms.
When I purchased my Apistos, they were all unsexed and very small. I fed them primarily black worms and crushed flake food. As they got bigger, I fed them blood worms and brine shrimp. They are active eaters, often coming to the surface to grab a bite, although they prefer sinking food and waiting at the bottom of the tank for it to fall.
The Apistogramma is probably the most colorful of all freshwater fishes. There are over 2000 known species and each is very unique in its own coloration.
Like most cichlids, the easiest way to breed them is to find a pair and place them together in a separate tank, away from competitors. They will breed in a community tank but they will become very territorial, and for a small fish, they can do harm to invaders.
When the females are ready, they will coax the male into breeding and they will lay their eggs. The eggs will hatch in about three days and the parents will be very protective of the eggs and the fry. Once hatched, the fry will eat whatever they mother gives them, primarily algae.
I haven’t bred them yet, but I plan to in the future. I’m setting up a 10-gallon tank with a sponge filter and plenty of vegetation, rocks and wood. My goal will be to remove the parents once the fry are established and able to find food on their own. Then I’ll raise the fry in the 10-gallon tank.
I have a couple of 75 gallon aquariums that are set up as community tanks with both dwarf cichlids and a variety of tetras. The combination of colors of the German Blue Rams, Neon Tetras and Apistos is a pleasure to watch.
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 40 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.
