The Angler Magazine
I’m pleased to announce that the first issue, August, of the Angler Magazine – Okeechobee edition is now available at a number of distribution locations throughout Highlands County. The magazine is FREE to the public and features a number of articles on fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities.
In Search of Monsters
Bucket Lists have become pretty popular in the last ten years and for many of us, who hunt as well as fish, a ten-point buck is on that list along with a ten-pound bass.
I’ve been fortunate to cross them both off my list, but as we all know, you keep adding to the list.
Most bass fishermen would agree, a 10-pound bass is pretty rare. In fact, statistically speaking, the odds are extremely against a bass ever even achieving that size, and yet a few beat the odds. And an even smaller number actually exceed10-pounds. That’s what’s on my new bucket list.
I spent half my life, fishing up north where a 10-pound bass was almost impossible to catch. Like most of my fishing buddies, a six or seven pound largemouth and a five-or-six-pound smallmouth were both considered trophies. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t dream about 10 pound plus bass swimming around in Florida, Texas and California.
I caught my first ten-pounder the same year I moved to Florida, way back in 1989 fishing Lake Okeechobee. To date, my biggest bass topped the scales at 12.2 pounds.
In this column I wanted to write about my approach to going after a trophy fish.
I’m convinced that if I’m going to catch a monster bass, it’s going to have to be in a lake with deep water. Lake Placid, Lake June and Lake Jackson all meet the requirements, as well as Lake Glenada and Lake Lotela further north. Each of these bodies of water have depths greater than 25 feet.
I’ve interviewed Mike Meisenheimer (MikeyBallz) a couple of times and I’ve watched his videos on the YouTube channel. If you’ve never seen them, they are quite an inspiration. In one video, he caught and released two bass over 11 pounds. In another, they caught a number of bass with their largest five fish weighing almost 50 pounds.
I know there are some big fish swimming around in these deep-water lakes. The question is, how do I catch them? Live bait? It’s a fact that golden shiners account for many of the largest bass caught by anglers each year, but I prefer fishing with artificial baits. Plus, I’m going to be targeting fish in water deeper than 25 feet and I’m not quite sure how to do that with live shiners.
No, my choice will be artificial lures. Many that Mike Meisenheimer himself used in the videos to catch some of his monsters.
My lure choices are a Carolina Rig, a ¾ ounce Wobble-Head Jig, a Bull Shad Swimbait, a Strike King 10XD and a Nichols Ben Parker Flutter Spoon.
But first, let’s take a look at my rod, reel and line choices. Given the different types of lures I’ll be using, I’ll also need a couple different rod, reels and lines.
My first choice will be stout, 7 ½’ medium-heavy action, graphite baitcasting rod. The reel will be a Lew’s Speed Spool with 30-pound test Power Pro braid. I’ll be using this set up for a large 1ounce jig or a Carolina Rig. The graphite will provide the sensitivity needed for deep-water pick-ups.
The second rod will be a fiberglass rod, medium action with a nice parabolic mid-section that will allow me to use a Lew Speed Spool with 10-pound Seaguar fluorocarbon. I’ll be using the Strike King 10XD crankbait on this outfit, as well as the Bull Shad. In both cases, the fiberglass construction of the rod will allow for the lure to function with its best action, while the light line will allow the lure to get down to the bottom.
And for my third rod and reel combo, I’ll be using an eight-foot, medium action, fiberglass rod and a Lew’s Speed Spool with Seaguar 20-pound fluorocarbon line to fish the large flutter spoons.
Obviously, there is a lot of deep water in all these lakes, so where exactly do you start. Well, it helps a lot if you have a good depth finder. My Lowrance HDS Live 12 is pretty good, providing me with up to four separate screens as I look for something other than a sandy, flat bottom. The sonar, down imaging and side-imaging were all made for this type of fishing.
If you know of areas with brushpiles or drop-offs, that would certainly help, but just idling along and you’ll eventually find something of interest. You might be marking schools of fish, vegetation or an old brushpile. Whatever it is, try fishing the area because it may be holding fish. Keep in mind, vertical marks are usually crappie or other panfish, while horizontal marks close to the lake bottom are often bass.
One of the best approaches is long-lining. Cast out as far as you can and continue to let out line, or allow the wind to move you along as more line rolls off your reel. Then, when you engage your reel, you have a much longer distance to retrieve the lure, and this can be extremely beneficial with the deep-diving 10XD crankbait. The light line is all you need in open water, even if you hook up with a big fish. Just take your time and let the fish fight against the rod.
Using the jig in a similar manner again allows you to get to the bottom and stay there. Sometimes, just letting the wind move you along (this technique, considered by many to be trolling or strolling is prohibited in many tournaments) is all that’s needed with a jig or a Carolina-rig.
The spoon, which comes in a multitude of colors and sizes (I prefer silver, or prismatic) is probably one of the best potential lures for deep-water big fish, but it’s seldom used. Because of its weight, the spoon sinks quickly and once on the bottom, gently popping the spoon up and down as the wind moves the boat is all the action needed. Spoons are extremely deadly as they flare up and flutter down to the lake bottom.
And just one final thought – if you’re not making contact with the bottom, you’re likely not going to catch any fish! Bottom contact is the key.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.