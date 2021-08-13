Xtreme Bass Tournament
The Month of August may well be the toughest month of the year for bass fishermen. The water temperature is typically in the upper 80’s and low 90’s, the air temperature is in the 90’s with a “feel’s like” temperature in the 100’s and the thunderstorms occur daily.
For the fish, high water temperatures mean a higher, faster metabolism, which means they digest food much faster, and as a result, need to eat more often. But the high-water temperatures mean less dissolved oxygen in the water, while the fresh rainwater can often change the chemistry as well. As a result, most largemouth bass will move off-shore, seeking cooler water, a higher density of oxygen and large schools of baitfish.
For the angler, this can mean changing their tactics to meet the changing demands of the bass. Techniques that were effective just a few months ago, as well as lures that bass couldn’t resist in the early summer months have lost their effectiveness. Fighting the stifling heat, and dodging the thunderstorms while trying to keep themselves hydrated, anglers are often frustrated and challenged at this time of the year.
But as they say, “somebody always finds them.”
And last Sunday, at the Xtreme Bass Fishing Tournament on Lake Istokpoga, Cody Craig and Brad Day demonstrated their experience and their tenacity as they overcame the elements and won the tournament with 5 bass weighing 19.07 pounds.
If you’ve been following this tournament series, as well as a few others, it has taken weights of 25 to 30 pounds to win or even place in the top three on Lake Istokpoga. The lower weights for Cody and Brad are an indication of just how tough the fishing can be this time of the year.
Coming in second was the team of Derek Savage and Kevin White with 5 bass weighing 16.34 pounds. And rounding out third place was the team of Gary Niemi and Rick Helmuth with 5 bass weighing 16.09 pounds. Gary and Rick also had the big bass of the day with a 6.51 bass.
Last Sunday was the 8th event for this popular fishing series. The last Xtreme tournament scheduled for Lake Istokpoga will be September 5th, 2021.
THE BIG SHOW BASS TOURNAMENTS
“We’re Back,” Joe Kozik announced this week! The Big Show Bass Tournaments will be returning to Lake Istokpoga in October 2021 with a season schedule of 8 tournaments and a 2-day Classic next May. As many of you may recall, The Big Show Bass Tournaments was a very successful, and perhaps one of the highest attended bass tournament series to be held in this area in the last few years.
The tournaments started way back in 2017 and have had great success with the exception of last year. Due to the Corona Virus, there were no tournaments scheduled for 2020.
The first tournament for the 2021-2022 schedule will be October 16th, followed by November 13th and December 18th. Then, in 2022, they will kick off the year on January 15th, followed by February 19th, March 19th and April 23rd. The two-day classic is scheduled for May 14th & 15th.
All the tournaments are scheduled to be held on Lake Istokpoga and will start at 7am. The tournaments will begin weigh-ins at 1:30 – but all boats must be in by 2pm.
For additional information and contact Joe Kozic, Tournament Director, 863-381-5794 or joekozic@gmail.com.
THE ANGLER MAGAZINE – OKEECHOBEE
The first issue of the Angler Magazine was distributed throughout Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry counties last week. There are too many distribution locations to mention in this article, but all three marine dealerships in Lake Placid have copies.
The magazine if FREE to the public and you’ll find some interesting articles, as well as pictures of many of our local anglers.
We’re always looking for pictures, stories and or articles so feel free to send them by email to don@theanglermagazine.com. I can’t guarantee that we’ll print them all, but we will do our best to include them in one of our issues.
We’d also like your feedback. Let me know if you liked the magazine or if you have any suggestions as to how we might make it even better.
BURT WATKINS
On a very sad note, I learned on Tuesday that my good friend and old fishing partner, Burt Watkins passed away on Monday of this week.
Burt and his wife Judy were residents of Avon Park for many years. Burt was an avid bass fisherman who truly loved to go fishing. He was also my fishing partner for years, way back in 2004-2006. Fishing together as a team, we won our share of bass tournaments.
Burt also partnered up with other fishermen in this area, including Gary Willer, who called to tell me about Burt’s passing.
I’m sure those of you who remember Burt, also remember his quick wit and easy-going disposition and smile. Burt loved to talk, and he loved to fish. He was one of those guys who just loved life!
He and Judy moved to the Dania Beach several years ago to be closer to their daughter and grandchild.
Burt will be missed by many. May God bless him and his family.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.