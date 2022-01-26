Today is Saturday, January 22, 2022, and I feel like I’m back in Ohio. I know, I know, it’s nothing like the 9-12 inches of snow they had last week, but it’s still not “Chamber of Commerce Weather” either. The cold, north wind is blowing and it’s in the mid-fifties. Too cold for this fair-weather fisherman to venture out. It looks like the whole next week is going to be similar weather. I have two guide trips planned, so I hope the weather improves.
I started the day out in the garage, repairing a couple of rods, when I decided it was probably warmer in the house. I closed up the garage, made a pot of coffee and sat down in my office to watch some of mikeybalzz newest YouTube video’s.
For any of you who have never watched fishing videos on YouTube, or for that matter, mikeybalzz videos in particular, you’re missing out some interesting and educational videos.
Mike Meisenheimer lived in Lake Placid for a number of years and made quite a name for himself in the local fishing community. He lives in Tennessee now, although he’s often back in Florida fishing our local waters.
After I watched one of his latest videos, about adding a tail-spinner to a swimbait, I decided it was an interesting subject, and one that other anglers might be interested in.
How many times have we all heard someone say, “use a different color, or a different size, or even a different lure, because the bass have seen the one you’re using, and they’ve learned to ignore it.” I’ve watched as other fishermen search through their tackle looking for a different colored worm, or a different spinnerbait skirt, or a different sized jig or crankbait,” and I wonder, does it really make a difference?
My old mentor Buck Perry, speaking to audiences in the hundreds used to state emphatically that “color makes no difference to a fish”, and yet all fishermen, including myself are somehow convinced that it does. I don’t go quite as far as some anglers, but anyone that’s ever fished with me knows I only use blue/black worms and jigs. Why? I don’t know. I guess I’ve caught a lot of bass on that color, and I’m convinced it makes a difference.
Last month I ran into a friend of mine at the boat ramp on Lake Istokpoga, Tom McGinnis. As we both loaded up our boats, I asked him how he did and he said he caught thirteen. Like every other angler I’ve ever met, I asked him what he was using. His reply was a blue/black Senko. And I had to smile when he broke out in a big smile and said “if you want to catch em’, you can use any color you want as long as it’s blue/black!
Getting back to Mike’s video, he goes into great detail, explaining how to create a new style bait, patterned somewhat from the old tail-spinner lures of the past. His approach is simple, start with a ½ ounce Gambler GOAT Swimbait Jig Head and a 4.3” Keitech Swimbait. This particular jig head provides a screw-loc for attaching a plastic swimbait. Many fishermen have found this to be a very effective lure, in and of itself. But Mike suggests cutting off the paddle section of the tail from the swimbait and replacing it with a Colorado blade, on a swivel, attached to a screw loc. Then, just simply screw the tail-spinner into the swimbait, and voila, you have a new lure that will ride a little higher in the water column, while providing a flash from the Colorado blade.
Easy enough to make the tail-spinner, if you’re like me and you already have all the components. If not, Tackle Warehouse sells a variety of them, in different sizes and colors for $4.59 (for a package of 3). They’re called Humdinger Keith Poche Power Spinners. Or you can ask Joe Gruny at Marine & Tackle Warehouse in Sebring to order you some.
Exploring news ways to catch bass has always interested me. I’ve poured jigs, tied flies, made spinnerbaits and poured worms, always spending more for the equipment and supplies than the finished products were worth. I still have a brand-new airbrush and paint for the lures I was going to make and paint years ago.
For you old-timers who might remember the “Big O” craze back in the late sixties and early seventies, I even tried my hand at carving my own balsa wood baits. But ultimately, it was easier to just buy the lures and save the frustration.
Austin Springer, a local tournament bass fisherman who also makes a wide variety of plastic baits for sale, recently started painting hard-body lures. I’ve not seen any of his finished products, (they’re sold as quickly as they’re completed) but an old fishing partner of mine, Joe Kozic has and he claims it was one of the most beautiful finishes he has ever seen on a Zara Spook. Will it catch more fish? Maybe, but as Buck used to say, “I don’t paint my lures in different colors for the fish, I paint them different colors for the fishermen”.
I’m probably going to have to go on the waiting list for one of his hand-painted Zara Spooks!
And then there’s Joe Medlock and his famous creation, the Medlock Jig. I don’t even remember when I first started using the double-weed guard jig, but it had to be a long time ago. I’ve probably known Joe for the last 25 years and I don’t even know when he started hand-pouring the jigs. Working in the tool & die industry, Joe created the mold to allow for two weed guards instead of the more common jigs with only one. The end result, the jig became far more weedless, allowing anglers to fish it in heavier, denser vegetation.
And it works! Fishermen all over the country, not to mention some of the top pro’s fishing the national circuits have Joe to thank for the success we’ve all had with his innovative jig. Of course, I prefer a black/Blue ½ ounce Medlock jig, (although Joe made me some white ones for those special occasions.)
And finally, one last innovative lure that has no name. This in-line spinner was so successful that we could not keep it in stock, 10 years ago, when I had my fishing tackle store, REDS II, on the Sebring Parkway. Steve Dubois, a bass fisherman and friend, who recently passed away with Covid, worked part-time for me in the store. He started making an in-line spinner blade bait, similar to a Snagless Sally that proved to be incredibly deadly in the reeds and pads of Lake istokpoga and Lake Okeechobee. I don’t remember what we were selling them for back then, but they were incredibly popular. I still have a few left, and if I ever run out, I have all the components to make more. I think it’s time to name the lure after Steve.
Tinkering with the size, shape and color of different lures is how most of our present-day tackle came to exist! Someone, somewhere took an existing lure and, like Mike Meisenheimer, Joe Medlock, Austin Springer and Steve Dubois, found a way to make it better!
Editor’s note: Don Norton is a bass fishing guide, a custom rod builder (who also does rod repair) a tournament bass fisherman and outdoor writer. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie. You can reach him at 863-273-4998 or donorton13@gmail.com.