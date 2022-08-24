How Did Florida-Strain Largemouth Bass get to California?
For the last 50+ years, we’ve all heard about the huge bass caught in California waters. In fact, in one of my earlier columns, I listed the top 25 largest bass ever caught in the United States and most of them came out of California lakes.
But it wasn’t always the case. In fact, it wasn’t until around 1974 that the first Florida-Starin largemouth bass were transplanted to the state from Florida by a man named Orville Ball, fisheries biologist and head of the recreation program for the City of San Diego Recreation Department.
Prior to 1974, California, like many other western and southern states enjoyed fishing for northern-strain largemouth bass, but trout were the often the fish of choice by many fishermen.
Bill Rice wrote an article entitled “California’s Whopper Story” on July 20th, 2021 detailing the history of the transplanted Florida Strain Largemouth bass the impact on many of the now-famous lakes in California.
According to Jim Brown, Ball’s successor as the head of the recreation program for the San Diego City Lakes from 1974-2003, “Orville was fishing for crappie at Lake Henshaw with Rolla Williams (outdoor writer) and baseball player Ray Boone. It was Boone who wondered aloud why the bass he caught during spring training in Florida were so much larger than those in his hometown of San Diego.
“This led to a discussion in the boat of whether the fish were genetically different relative to growth potential or the issue was environmental. Orville decided to do some research and came across a thesis on the subject that had been written many years before by America’s top fisheries biologist, Carl Hubbs, who coincidently was in charge of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. They met and while neither man was certain that the fish were different, they agreed it would be an interesting experiment to finally find out. Orville told me many times that he would not have pursued the experiment without Hubbs’ encouragement of such an experiment,” Brown said.
Skeptics scoffed at the idea, too, saying that the bass in Florida (which grew larger than any other largemouth bass in the nation) was simply a product of Florida’s warm, near-tropical environment. When transported to other waters, these Florida-bred bass would adapt to the local conditions and become “just another bass.” Boy, were they wrong.
Ball and Hubbs contended that these bass were different and Ball was going to prove it in the City of San Diego reservoirs, the municipal water-supply and recreational reservoirs that were under his supervision. He worked in cooperation with the City and County officials, the advisory group of citizen sportsmen on the City Lakes Committee of the Park and Recreation Board, plus the Florida and California Fish and Game departments.
His efforts succeeded when he was able to acquire 20,000 Florida bass fry, transported to California and stocked into Upper Otay Lake, east of Chula Vista in San Diego County. The first batch of fish in 1959, however, had to be destroyed after a DFG pathologist determined they were infected with ick.
However, a second batch of the Florida-strain was procured and planted in Upper Otay Lake, which had been treated with rotenone to remove all fish already present in the reservoir, though some bullheads and green sunfish were known to have survived.
Brown added, “The California DFG was initially opposed to the experiment, which is why Orville brought in Dr. David Jessop (Chairman of the San Diego Fish and Wildlife Commission) and other influential sportsmen to fight the issue on the political and bureaucratic levels. Orville said that with Dave’s effort, the DFG would have prevailed in the preventing the Florida bass ‘experiment.’ It was my privilege to make and write up the nominations of both Orville and Dave for their induction into the Hall of Champions San Diego Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, which recognizes individuals for their contributions to the sport in San Diego.”
From Upper Otay, which remained the breeding waters for the City lakes and was closed to public fishing until the 1990s when shore and float tube fishing was and still is allowed, small amounts of the Florida-strain bass were then transplanted to the City owned lakes—Murray, Miramar, Lower Otay, Sutherland, El Capitan, San Vicente, Barrett and Hodges. Apparently, the fish planting was paid for with San Diego County Fish and Game Commission funds (court fines from warden busts).
Those early experiments surpassed even the most optimistic expectations of those involved. By the mid-1960s, fish weighing from 6 to 8 pounds began to be caught regularly in the catches posted at El Capitan, Lower Otay and Sutherland lakes. By 1969, the results were astounding at all of the San Diego City lakes, changing the face of bass fishing not only in California but nationwide. A new state record was established that year with a bass weighing a little over 15 pounds, from little Lake Miramar. A 15-pound bass in only 10 years was a fantastic growth rate by any standard considering that the original “northern” largemouth bass species introduced to California back in 1874 from Michigan had grown to only 14 pounds in nearly 100 years – that fish was caught at Round Valley Lake in Northern California in 1948.
The big bass fever also spread to other states and there have been reports of 18-pound-plus fish coming out of some lakes in Texas and other states. And the latest surprise is that the nation of Japan has joined the lunker Florida-bass parade after stocking a number of lakes several years ago. In July 2009, Japanese angler Manabu Kurita caught what is now considered to be the world record, edging out the Perry record fish by only .06 pounds. However, as the Perry record wasn’t broken officially by more than 2 ounces, it is considered a “tie” for the record between Perry and Kurita. Nevertheless, the record will surely be broken by a bigger margin one of these days.
In 2001, Mike Long of Poway caught a bass at Lake Dixon that tipped the scales at 20.75 pounds. That fish had a distinctive “dot” on its right cheek, and the fish was released after we took several pictures the morning of the catch. In 2003, that same fish now known as “Dottie” was caught again, by Jed Dickerson of Oceanside. We again shot some pictures of “Dottie prior to her release.
In 2006, “Dottie” showed up again, this time caught by Mac Weakley, who was fishing with Dickerson. It was reported that the anglers were sight fishing and snagged the fish instead of hooking it in the mouth – so a legal catch was denied – but not until they weighed the fish (not on a certified scale) and it was reported to be a whopping 25.1 pounds, nearly three pounds over the official world record size.
Then in 2009, “Dottie” showed up again at Dixon, only this time park rangers found her floating dead on the surface of the lake, so she will never be caught as the world record. But her size indicates that the world record can and will be broken in the near future.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.