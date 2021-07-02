RAINY SEASON
Well, it’s finally here. After months of watching our lake shorelines recede and our grass turn brown, the rainy season is now upon us.
I watched the Weather Channel this morning and they’re calling for an 80% chance of rain. I always wondered about this percentage that they give. For years, I just assumed there was sone odds-maker, weather-man who looked at the current weather conditions and decided, “hey, I think there’s a pretty good chance of rain today, so I’ll give you it 80% chance.”
It wasn’t that long ago that I was informed the percentage offered up by the Weather Channel simply means “80% of the viewing area will see probably get rain.
So, depending on where you are, even though 80% sounds like a pretty high chance of rain, you may not get a drop! In fact, you may just get heavy cloud cover, which is great for fishing.
So, this can be a great time of the year to get out on your boat, at least if you are one of those people who like to get up early and get on the water by first light.
Even with an 80% chance of rain, the rain typically occurs in the afternoon, as opposed to the morning, so in most cases, if you get out on the water early, you’ve most likely got 6-8 hours without rain.
And quite often, even early in the morning, you’ll find cloudy conditions, which make fishing even more pleasant. If it’s not overcast early, chances are the clouds will build throughout the morning, keeping the temperature lower and the humidity higher. But cloudy conditions typically mean the fish are more likely to be moving than they are under a hot, bright sun.
Fresh rainwater also helps. With the heavy down-pours we often see during the afternoon hours, a fresh supply of insects and worms are washed into the lakes, not only providing cooler, well oxygenated water, but a feast for fishes of all sizes.
Summer can be a great season to go fishing, you just have to watch out for the storms. Thunderstorms in this area can come about very quickly, and you don’t want to be caught in these heavy down-pours. Of course, the rain will only get you wet, but the wind and rain could sink your boat and the lightning could kill you!
Like many fishermen, I’ve been caught in thunderstorms and it can get really scary, really fast!
One of my worst experiences was on Lake Jackson a few years ago. I had a bass fishing guide trip and my client was having the time of his life catching bass. We probably caught and released a couple dozen bass, up to five pounds, as the sky got darker, and darker.
I suggested that we should probably head in before the storm hit, but my client insisted on just a few more casts. Then, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, the storm hit!
Rain pellets the size of boulders seemed to come out of nowhere as I started up the outboard motor and turned the boat towards the boat ramp. We were on the far-shore, near Route 27 and the wind was coming directly at us!
Suddenly three-to-four-foot waves began crashing over the front of the boat and visibility turned to zero. Trying to run into the waves at high speed proved to be the wrong decision since I now had no idea what direction we were heading. So, we just sat in place as the rain pummeled us and filled the boat with the water.
Every lightning strike seemed to be right next to us and the thunder shook our bodies as the bilge-pumps in the boat began frantically pumping out the rainwater.
When the rain let up a little and the visibility was better, I started up the motor and slowly worked our way over to the nearest shoreline when the second wave of the storm hit. It was worse than the initial storm, with rapidly increasing winds, sending large white-cap waves over the side of the boat.
My client was sure that the boat was going to sink and that we were sure to drown. I reassured him that our life vests would keep us afloat, but neither of us took much comfort in that. With so much rain coming in from the 5- and 6-foot waves, combined with the torrential downpour, the bilge pump could not keep up and the water in the boat quickly increased from a couple of inches to over a half a foot. Mentally I tried to take comfort in the fact that “Ranger Boats” are unsinkable. At least that’s what the advertising said…….
The storm seemed to drag on forever. In truth, it was probably only 20-30 minutes, but when you’re in that situation, time seems to slow down or even stand still.
And then, almost as quickly as it started, it stopped. The wind died down, the rain drops became smaller until they stopped all together and the sun broke through the clouds to the West.
I cranked up the motor and headed for the boat ramp, only to be shocked and surprised when we finally came in sight of the ramp and we could see the damage from the storm.
Large oak trees were up-rooted, limbs were scattered along the shoreline and in many of the residents’ backyards, and both police and fire trucks had their lights blinking off and on along Lakeshore Avenue.
Turns out, there was a tornado or something like it that touched down not far from the boat ramp and it had done some real damage to the neighborhood. It may have been lucky for us that we didn’t make it back to the boat ramp. It might have been worse there than where we stopped to wait out the storm.
Most fishermen know that just before a storm hits, the barometer falls and as a result, fish tend to suddenly “turn on.” It can be a challenge to stop fishing and head for shore. But speaking for myself, and someone who has challenged Mother Nature way to often, don’t wait too long to get off the water.
The fish will be there again tomorrow!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He recently became the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.