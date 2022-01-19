Last Saturday was the fourth BIG SHOW Bass Tournament held on Lake Istokpoga for the 2021-2022 season, and it turned out to be quite a contrast to the December tournament results.
The day started with colder air moving across the region and by early morning, whitecaps showed just how much the wind had increased. All anglers know, there’s nothing colder than cold air blowing across cooling water.
But tournaments are held anyway, despite less than desirable weather.
Fifty teams showed up to fish the tournament and once the weigh-in was completed, sixteen teams had weighed in their 5-fish limit, while sixteen other teams weighed in no fish at all.
Last month, there were 52 teams competing and 43 of them weighed in their 5-fish limit. And every team weighed in at least one fish.
Other comparisons to the December tournament also told just how different bass fishing can be from month to month. In December, 10 bass weighed six pounds or more, but in January, only seven were six pounds or more.
December saw five TrophyCatch bass weighing eight pounds or more while January produced only two.
And finally, in December, 214 bass were weighed in, compared to only 119 in the January tournament.
To say it was tough fishing, might be an understatement. But as most bass tournament anglers would agree, “somebody always finds em”.
And last Saturday, the team of Wiecorek and Jones not only found them, but they found them again, repeating their first-place finish in December when they weighed in 27.04 pounds. But this time, their winning weight of five bass weighed 17.08 pounds for the win. Might have to rename them “Pete and Repeat”.
Barely out of first place was the team of Murphy and Dexter with five bass weighing 17.06 pounds. Tough to lose one when you’re that close!
Third place through fifth place was also determined by ounces with the team of Vrabel/Reeves taking third place with 16.09, followed closely by Harris/Crow in fourth place with 16.08, and the team of Webb/Howlette in fifth place with 16.06.
The team of Vinson/Vinson finished in sixth place with 14.08, and the team of Conley/Ohoro rounded things out in seventh place with an even 14 pounds.
Fishing tournaments is hard work, and is often made more difficult by Mother Nature. But tournament anglers are a tough breed and most, if not all have faced far more difficult weather situations than last Saturday. The reality is, weather plays a huge role in everyone’s fishing success or failure.
Years ago, I remember competing in a bass tournament held by the Lake Placid Team Tournament Trail. The tournament was held in January or February out of the Windy Point boat ramp on the southwest shores of Lake Istokpoga.
I partnered with Nick DeSanta, and about all I can remember is how cold it was on the winter day. I remember looking at my truck radio for the temperature when I backed my Ranger into the water. It read 28 degrees!
I had fished some bitter cold days in tournaments up north, but this was a first for me in Florida. Everyone was bundled up, with headgear and gloves, and we decided to run all the way to Mallards on the northeast corner of the lake. Nick actually laid down on the floor as we ran up the lake and by the time we got there, we were both so cold we could barely move.
The only reason we had made the decision to make that long run was because we had found some really good fish there a few days earlier. But to our surprise and disappointment, they were no longer there.
I don’t remember how we ended up that day, whether we caught them somewhere else or not, but I’ll never forget how bitter cold that morning was.
Fishing is supposed to be fun! And it is, at least most of the time.
But you’ve got to give tournament anglers credit. Unlike you and me, they don’t get to pick the day, the time, the lake or the weather conditions they will be fishing in. Of course, it’s fair for everyone who competes, since they face the same conditions, but quite often, most fishermen will stay home when the weathers not to their liking.
Congratulations to everyone who participated, and particularly to the winners. The next BIG SHOW bass tournament is scheduled for February 19th.
And, don’t forget, the two-day classic, to be held on April 23rd and 24th, guarantees a first-place check of $10,000.00. For more information or to fish the next tournament, give Joe Kozic a call at 863-381-5794.
