Bass Can Hear You
I can remember when I was a kid, fishing out of an aluminum boat, and the loud noise when you dropped a lure or anything fell to the bottom of the boat. My dad would shoot me that look, like “shush! You’ll scare the fish!”
I never really gave it that much thought, and as the years passed by and I got older, I moved from an aluminum boat to a bass boat with plush seats and padded carpeting. The idea of “noise” effecting my ability to catch fish never really occurred to me.
I mean think about it. Bass don’t have external ears like humans. Sure, I’ve heard that they can “hear” or sense sound through their lateral lines, but I never really thought it was that important.
A couple of nights ago, as I walked out to my dock to feed the fish, I noticed the fish coming in from every direction as I walked across the dock. The water wasn’t that clear, it had just rained, so I don’t think they “saw” me, but I’m sure they “heard” me, or at least they felt the vibrations from the dock as I walked across.
It reminded me of a story I’d heard years ago that took place in California.
Back in the late 90’s there were a lot of articles written about the huge bass being caught in many of California’s lakes. The Florida-strain bass were close to world record size due to the fact that they ate trout, almost exclusively. Bass are much faster than trout, and since the state stocks trout into their lakes, bass quickly discovered they made a pretty good meal.
But the interesting part of the story was when the trucks arrived to dump the young trout into the lakes, the bass were actually stacked up waiting for their release.
How did anyone figure this out? Well, a couple of scuba divers dropped below the surface prior to the trucks arriving to witness what would happen when the trout were released.
The divers said they could actually “feel” the vibrations in the water as the huge trucks drove down the old, dirt roads to the water. As the trucks approached, scores of bass began showing up. One diver said hundreds of bass were lined up before the trucks even got there.
When the trout were released, it was a feeding frenzy. Very few trout survived.
It’s an interesting story, and it does make you think about a bass’s ability to hear and what impact that might have on your fishing.
I’ve heard that trout are now being “dumped” into the lakes with planes. I wonder if the bass can figure that out.
I’ve fished with guys who believe the splash of your lure frightens a fish, and that the softer you can enter the water, the better. I think that may be partially true, but my observations of bass in large aquariums proved that it does seem to scare the fish, but only momentarily. In most cases, as quickly as they appear to swim away, they turn and quickly attack the source of the noise.
In fact, after years of pitching and flipping, I think the louder the sound of your lure hitting the water the better. I believe the bass hears the sound and comes looking for the intruder. In many cases, where I have one or two clients behind me flipping and pitching their own baits, the bass may come looking for my bait – the original source of the sound, only to find that I’m already flipping to a new spot, but my client’s bait is now where mine was. And they get bit!
Everyone knows that hawks and eagles can spot a mouse 1000 yards away because their sight is so keen. Fish do not see that well, but their hearing compares favorably with the sight of these predator birds.
While bass have no “ears” their sensitivity to sound is so remarkable that they can easily determine whether a noise many yards away is one of their cousins striking a forage fish or a distress pattern after an encounter with a fisherman’s lure or other predator.
It’s easier to understand this when you realize that water is a better conductor of sound than air. Sound travels only 1087 feet per second in air, but flashes 4800 feet per second (almost a mile) in water, many times more efficiently.
According to Doug Hannon, the Bass Professor in his book, Big Bass Magic, “the bass, with its ear inside its body, hears everything and has the added advantage of a lateral line along its sides. Bass do not hear with this but there is a close relationship between hearing and feeling in fish. They can actually feel the water with this line and use it for schooling and orientation in moving water. Nerves of bass come all the way to the surface of their scales. They have tiny holes visible as a thin line above the dark lateral stripes. They feel with this organ, like a human with his fingertips, and react more quickly than they could be hearing and having to think. Like humans who instantly jerk a finger from a hot object by reflex, bass will shy away from danger instantly, without thinking. They act automatically when the lateral line picks up a message.”
So, if you’re a “noisy” angler, maybe that’s why you’re not catching any fish. On the other hand, maybe that’s why you are catching them!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.