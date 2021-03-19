On Saturday, March 13, the 4th Annual Highlands County Sheriff’s Bass Tournament was held on Lake Istokpoga. The event was a huge success, hosting 67 teams, all anxious to take home trophies and cash for the biggest and the most weight of 5 largemouth bass.
The tournament proceeds send local children to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp.
The team of Nick and Sharee Tidwell won the event with five bass weighing a total of 24.92 pounds, and proving you don’t have to be on the lake every day to know where to catch bass.
“I haven’t been on the lake for months and I haven’t fished a tournament on Lake Istokpoga since last summer”, Nick said. “We just found the fish and whacked ‘em.” Just for the record, Nick is no stranger to the lake, having fished many tournaments there in past years.
I saw Nick last week, before the tournament at Adam’s Barber Shop in Sebring, where he works as a barber. I asked him if he planned to fish the tournament and he said he was going to fish it with his wife Sharee. I told him that was a good decision since Sharee is known for catching some pretty big fish.
For those that may not be familiar with Lake Istokpoga, it’s a 26,762.9-acre freshwater lake, (the largest in Highlands County – and the fifth largest in Florida) that has gained a great reputation as one of the 100 best bass fishing lakes in the country. It is fed by two creeks, Arbuckle Creek just west of Istokpoga Park and Josephine Creek, north of Henderson’s Fish Camp. The oblong-shaped lake is approximately 5 miles wide and 10 miles long.
Eric Gaines and Mike Moutoux almost won the tournament with five fish weighing 23.42 pounds, (only a pound or so from the winning weight) earning a second-place trophy and cash, while Brad Day and Cody Craig followed closely behind in third place with 5 fish weighing 22.04 pounds.
Trophies and cash were awarded to the top eight teams which included:
4th Place Noah Connell and John Myers with 5 bass weighing in at 16.36 pounds
5th Place Justin Yero and Carson Yero with 5 bass weighing in at 16.06 pounds
6th Place Charles Howser and George Yute with 5 bass weighing 15.76 pounds
7th Place Tom Mcginnis and Dave Maurice with 5 bass weighing 15.68 pounds
8th Place Steve Coleman and Jason Brewer with 5 bass weighing 15.65 pounds.
These are some really good weights when you consider 5 fish weighing 15 pounds is an average of 3 pounds each, while a weight of 20 pounds is an average weight of 4 pounds each and a weight of 25 pounds is an average weight of a whopping 5 pounds per fish.
Consider for a moment that each of these teams didn’t just catch the five fish they ended up weighing in. Most, if not all of the teams caught many more fish that were released in order to keep the biggest fish for the weigh-in.
And of course, the honors for the biggest bass weighed in went to John Turner and his son Jhet. The 8.96-pound lunker also qualified for entry into Florida’s Trophy Catch program.
I had planned to fish the tournament with Dave Bennington, but due to a careless accident, I was unable to attend. I talked with a couple of friends who fished the tournament, Joe Kozic and Gary Wilt and they both said it was a tough day. They said they caught a number of bass but just couldn’t get any size.
For those of you who fish The Big Show Bass Tournaments, Joe wanted me to let everyone know he plans to start up the tournament series again in October 2021. For updates, check out the Facebook page.
So, all in all the 4th Annual Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Bass Tournament was a huge success. Sergeant Dustin McGee wanted me to say a special thank you to all the generous sponsors of the event. “We wouldn’t have had the success holding this event without their generosity”, Dusty said.
And just for the record, it’s probably a good thing our Sheriff, Paul Blackman didn’t fish the event. Paul’s a great bass fisherman and he used to fish some of our bass tournaments on Lake Glenada many years ago, winning many of the events he entered.
For the last three years, ever since Hurricane Irene ravaged Lake Istokpoga and Highlands County, many bass fishermen have felt the fishing in the big lake has declined. I too, felt the fishing was suddenly much tougher, and perhaps there were fewer fish in the lake’s population.
The lake was torn up pretty bad from the vicious wind and torrents of rain and many anglers wondered if a number of the bass were pushed over the spillway. I remember talking to one of the biologists who believed the bass were still there but because of the tremendous winds and wave action, most of the well-known “migration routes” of the bass had been interrupted or destroyed. It was his opinion that the bass were still there, they were just using different areas to move into the shallows.
Seeing bass tournaments where it takes an average of 5 fish weighing 5 pounds each to win kind of proves the lake is still producing great bass fishing.
Jim Reed, a director of The Friends of Istokpoga (F.O.I.) sent out a report awhile back on the results of all the bass tournaments held on the lake in the past year. The results were amazing! The winning weight in most of the tournaments demonstrated that it took an average of four or five pounds to win or even finish in the top 3. That’s great results, and it demonstrates why Lake Istokpoga continues to be listed in the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society magazine’s TOP 100 BASS LAKES in the country.
I’m sure there will be many fishermen who read this column and disagree with me. And there are certainly times that I, too, feel like there just aren’t any bass in the lake. But folks, that’s what fishing is all about! Just like one of John Denver’s songs, “some days are diamonds and some days are stones”.
Speaking of The Friends of Istokpoga, now is a great time to become a member. This is a great not-for-profit corporation formed in 1998. They provide some great information on the lake and an individual membership is only $10.00 a year. Family membership is $15.00 and to become an Associate Member, $25. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
And finally, I want to thank Dave Douglas, The Highlands Angler, for his kind words in his fishing column last Sunday. I met Dave years ago, when I had my first fishing tackle store in Avon Park. He was a great customer and I fished with him a few times on Lake Istokpoga. After I closed the store in 2006, I handed my column off to him and he’s been writing that fishing column for the last 15 years. Dave is a bass fishing guide who’s spent many days on Lake Istokpoga and he’s got the wallhangers to prove it! Check out his column in the Sunday edition of the NEWS-SUN.
Feel free to give me a call or send me an email if you have any questions or comments. Or, better yet, send me your pictures and stories and I’ll try to include them in my column. You can reach me at 863-273-4998 or email at donorton13@gmail.com. I love to talk fishing!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.