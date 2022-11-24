The Big Show Bass Tournament
Saturday, November 19th was the second Big Show Bass Tournament held on Lake Istokpoga for the 2022-2023 season.
35 teams participated in the event, and they were all greeted with a brisk north-east wind at the 7am take-off.
The weather was a little cooler than normal, much to the delight of the anglers who participated, with a Saturday high forecasted to be in the low to mid-seventies.
The tournament had some competition this month, with the Roland Martin tournament out of Lake Okeechobee drawing some of the regulars who fish the event.
I didn’t fish the event due to hurting my shoulder and wrist earlier in the week when I fell, exiting my boat. It wasn’t the first time I fell getting out of the boat, and probably won’t be the last. The older you get the less dependable your legs are.
There was also a lot going on during the day in Sebring. I was tempted to go to the gun show, but my wife had rented space with our neighbor to sell plants at the AG Center, so I went along with them. The plants/crafts sale was a huge success. I was surprised at the large number of vendors and even more surprised by the crowds that showed up for the event.
Getting back to the tournament, two good friends of mine, Jason Walkup and Joe Conley won the event with five fish weighing 15.5 They also had the big bass of the day with a 7.6 Pounder. The team walked away with a cool $2000.00.
Second Place went to the team of Vinson & Vinson. This is a father and son team fishing out of one of the best-looking Rangers I’ve ever seen. They weighed in five bass for a total of 14.12 pounds.
Third Place winners were Eid and Hendry with a five-fish limit weighing in at 12.15 pounds.
Fourth Place went to the team of Overstreet and Overstreet with five fish weighing in at 12.1 pounds.
And rounding out the top five winners was the team of Caudill and Dyer with five bass weighing 11.12 pounds.
I’m always interested in how many teams brought in their limit of five fish. Surprisingly, and a clue to how tough the fishing actually was, only 11 teams weighed in their 5-fish limit. Six teams weighed in 4 bass, five teams weighed in 3 bass, two teams weighed in 2 bass, and four teams only weighed in 1 fish. Five teams weighed in no fish at all.
The second biggest bass of the day was caught by the team of McGinnis and Maurice and weighed in at 5.2 pounds.
There were no TrophyCatch bass weighed in at the tournament.
The next scheduled Big Show Tournament is scheduled for December 17th, 2022.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.