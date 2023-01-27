Water Temperature
As fishermen and women, we are constantly concerned about water temperature. Is the water too hot or too cold? Is it the right temperature for spawning?
In my opinion, water temperature is the most critical factor to be considered when fishing. The reason is that fish are cold-blooded creatures, and unlike us, their body temperature will always be the same as the water around them.
This means that largemouth bass, crappies, and bluegills, as well as all other species of fish are comfortable whether the water temperature is 60 degrees or 90 degrees.
I have heard anglers repeatedly say, “the waters to cold for the fish to hit today,” or “the water temperature is in the low 90’s, the waters to hot for fishing.” Neither statement is true.
But water temperatures do influence a fish’s metabolism, and that on its own can determine how active they may become.
When the temperatures dip into the high 50’s and low 60’s as they often do in our area lakes during the winter months, a fish’s metabolism slows down. That does not mean it stops. Anyone fishing today will tell you, the bass are still eating and if you catch one, they are anything but lethargic. But what it does mean is that their ability to digest food is slower than when the water warms up.
As a result, they eat less. Now that does not mean an aggressive fish like a bass, crappie or bluegill will stop eating. Since they are all opportunistic feeders, they will eat if the if the opportunity is right in front of them. Instinctually, they have no choice. But the difference is in cooler water, they are not as likely to chase down a food source as they are when the water, and their metabolism heats up.
Of course, the opposite is true when summertime arrives, and the water temperature hits the mid-to-upper 80’s and they are eating everything in sight. During these warm water periods, a bass can easily digest food quickly since their metabolism is fired up and require more food more often.
Water temperature also plays an important part in spawning.
It’s been known for years that the ideal temperature for bass to spawn is around 68 degrees Fahrenheit. What many anglers don’t realize, is 68 degrees is the “ideal” temperature. Many bass will spawn in much cooler water.
In fact, if you are waiting for that magic number of 68 degrees, you may miss a sizable percentage of bass that begin spawning in temperatures as cool as the high 50’s.
In Highlands County, our water temperatures will generally bottom out around early to mid-January, often into the 50’s, but almost certainly in the low 60’s.
This past week, before the weather began to warm up, most of the lakes were 62 to 64 degrees, which is actually a great water temperature for fishing.
Something else to keep in mind is that many biologists agree, the biggest bass always spawn first. This means many of those wall-hangers that we are all after may have already spawned out by mid-January.
Fortunately, nothing is 100%, so there are still plenty of the big females yet to move shallow to spawn.
As the water temperatures warm up over the next couple of months, fishing will consistently improve, as the bass in particular, require more and more food.
I’ve often tried to illustrate the difference between fish and humans when it comes to being warm- or cold-blooded creatures.
If I jump in the pool and it is at 70 degrees, it feels like ice-water. Yet to a bass, they would be very comfortable. Warm the pool up to 85 degrees, and both the bass and I would be comfortable.
Water temperature is important when it comes to fishing. But regardless of the water temperature, fish still have to eat.
Up north, I used to go ice-fishing every winter. Catching bass was pretty easy through the ice. Tipping a jig with a minnow and the bass would take the bait, even though the water temperature was probably in the 30’s. They did not fight much, just too cold. But they would still eat if the bait was presented properly.
Congratulations to Brayden Medlock and Eli Duncan fishing the Highlands County Anglers Tournament on Lake Placid Saturday. A couple of 8-9 pounders!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.