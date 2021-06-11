The Highlander Bass Tournament Classic
Saturday, June 5th and Sunday June 6th the Highlander Bass Tournament 2-day Classic kicked off at Lake Istokpoga. 15 teams qualified to fish the event.
After two days of fishing, the winning team was Tom McGinnis and his son, Mike, who is visiting from Columbus, Ohio, with 10 bass and a two-day total weight of 52.33 pounds. They won $1500.00. Tom said they caught most of their fish flipping buggy whips on the West wall with Medlock jigs and green pumpkin crawfish.
Taking second place was the team of Tony Stoner and Ronnie Westcott with 10 bass weighing in at 39.98 pounds. They received $900.00.
Finishing third was the team of Brad Day and Cody Craig with 10 bass weighing 38.30 pounds. They received $450.00. Brad said they caught their fish using a Medlock jig with a Bruiser Baits Crazy Craw trailer on deeper, wind-blown points.
The event had a Big Bass Pot for each day of the tournament. Jimmy Burton won the first day with a 9.28-pound, TrophyCatch bass, earning him $350.00, and Ken Willis won the second day with a 7.23-pound bass, earning him $325.00.
For those of you not familiar with the Highlander Bass Tournaments, 2021 was the first season for the tour
In 2020, Joe Grundy, a professional bass fishing guide in Lake Placid, wanted to create a bass fishing tournament series for anglers that offered them a 100% payback of all entry fees, as well as membership fees.
Some tournaments only pay back a percentage of the money collected, holding back 10% or more to offset costs associated with running the event. But Joe wanted to put together a tournament series that would not only pay all the money back to the fishermen, and also give them an opportunity to qualify for a classic event with no entry fee.
The series of tournaments started in January and after five tournaments, anyone who finished in the top 15 points standings, and fished a minimum of four tournaments, qualified to fish the two-day classic with a FREE entry.
Taking a percentage of each tournament entry fee, combined with the $35.00 membership fee, in just 5 tournaments, Joe was able to not only offer a FREE entry into the two-day classic, but pay off a total of $2,850.00 in cash payouts.
I’ve been the tournament director of many tournaments over the years, and I’ve fished hundreds of tournaments but I’ve never been involved in any tournament series that pays back every dime, including your membership fee. Financially, this is a great opportunity for anglers to participate in and have a chance to win big.
As a professional bass fishing guide, Joe does not participate in the tournaments. His feeling is that whoever runs the tournament should not be competing. In most tournaments, it’s not unusual for the tournament director to also compete in the tournaments.
In addition to getting up early to start the tournament, Joe returns mid-afternoon to conduct the weigh-in and award the prize money to the winners.
He has also arranged with the local chapter of Vietnam Vets to sell soft drinks and sandwiches at the conclusion of each tournament.
With 50 paid members in 2021, Joe would like to double that number for the 2022 season. Although the season doesn’t start until next January, he has already selected the dates and applied for the state exemptions.
Getting the word out to fishermen is the key. Joe’s goal is to see his tournaments grow to 40 or 50 boats, enabling him to create classic payouts of $5,000.00 or more.
It’s certainly possible as more and more tournament anglers learn about the Highlander Tournament Series.
For more information on how to become a member, contact Joe Grundy at 561-827-5668.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.