Last week, everybody was talking about the FREE, Bruiser Baits Bass Tournament scheduled for Saturday, January 29th on Lake Istokpoga. Teams from all over the area were signing up, even though the weather forecast for Saturday was getting worse every day. By Friday, the day before the event, over 100 two-man teams had signed up in light of the cold windy weather conditions broadly forecasted by the local weather reports.
Steve Dial, President of Bruiser Baits and Bass Addiction Gear, the sponsor of the event, expected the weather conditions to impact the number of participants, and by the time the boats were in the water Saturday morning, the field had been cut in half. Only 50 teams showed up to face the unseasonably bad weather conditions.
The air temperature at 7am., the time of the launch, was 43 degrees. Cold, but not as bad as expected, although for anyone who’s ever fished in 43-degree weather, you know it’s a whole lot colder when you’re on the water. The wind, combined with the temperature, was the real problem. To start the day, the wind was a steady north 10 mph breeze, with a wind chill of 36 degrees. But throughout the day, sustained winds of 19 mph and gusts over 40 made safety and boat control a major issue. Weather conditions continued to deteriorate all day long.
But even under the brutal weather conditions, somebody will always find the fish. And find them they did.
FWC was in attendance at the weigh-in and certified all the fish, including the big bass of the day, a new entry into Florida’s TrophyCatch program. Coleman Roberts weighed in the big bass with an 8.2-pound giant. Not too far behind him was Kitty Lukas with the second largest bass at 7.89 pounds.
Participants of the tournament were promised a payout of $4000.00 to the top 15 places and the payout actually exceeded the promise, with over $4,800 in cash and prizes awarded to the top 15 teams.
James Creutz and Raymond Burdine won the event with five bass weighing in at 12.81 pounds, followed by the team of Stacy Thomas and Jody Pewitt with 5 bass weighing in at 12.3 pounds to take second. Rounding out third place with 5 bass weighing 11.45 pounds was the team of Brian Devito and Dickie Gillispio with five bass weighing 11.45 pounds.
Historically, most winning weights of bass tournaments held on Lake Istokpoga range from 25 to 30 pounds, but no one was surprised at the lower weights for this event. For many, they were surprised that any bass were caught at all.
Steve Dial, who is also president of UBASS (United Bass Anglers Sportsman Series) in Collier County, founded in 2015, was proud of the fact that four of the top 15 spots, including both big bass of the tournament were members of his club.
BRUISER BAITS/ BASS ADDICTION GEAR /FLAT OUT TUNGSTENS FREE TOURNAMENT will hold its second event March 20th, 2022 in Clewiston.
Top point champions after both tournaments will get an additional cash reward from Bruiser Baits.
For more information about the FREE Bruiser tournaments, contact Steve Dial at 239-340-4168.
Mark Your Calendar: 5th Annual Highlands County Sherriff’s Office Bass Tournament on March 12th, 2022, Istokpoga Park, safe light until 1pm. Team tournament, $125.00 per team includes Big Bass Entry and lunch. Each boat is allowed only two anglers with at least one being an adult. No live bait/5 fish bag limit.
Editor’s note: Don Norton is a bass fishing guide, a custom rod builder (who also does rod repair) a tournament bass fisherman and outdoor writer. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie. You can reach him at 863-273-4998 or donorton13@gmail.com.