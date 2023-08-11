The oldest lures in the world are spoons. No one knows for sure, but estimates are that they probably originated around 3000 B.C. The Romans used polished clam shells with various types of metal and stone hooks attached. Eventually, using metal, crudely carved disks and spoon blades were shaped and found to be productive. In the earliest attempts to imitate a small fish, spoons made of various metals provided the flash and wiggle needed to catch fish.

Little changed over the years, and it is believed that spoons were perfected and widely used in Sweden and Lapland before the 1800’s.

