The oldest lures in the world are spoons. No one knows for sure, but estimates are that they probably originated around 3000 B.C. The Romans used polished clam shells with various types of metal and stone hooks attached. Eventually, using metal, crudely carved disks and spoon blades were shaped and found to be productive. In the earliest attempts to imitate a small fish, spoons made of various metals provided the flash and wiggle needed to catch fish.
Little changed over the years, and it is believed that spoons were perfected and widely used in Sweden and Lapland before the 1800’s.
In 1834, an angler named Julio T. Buel, a man of unlimited and extravagant imagination, selected silver for his artificial spoons, as he reasoned it was closest to the skin of a live fish.
As the story goes, around 1819, young Julio was tossing some white pebbles in a brook when he noticed trout rising to them. The seed of invention was sown. While he was eating his lunch on a lake one day, he accidentally dropped a teaspoon overboard. As it sank, he noticed the peculiar twists and turns it made in the water. He had been experimenting with different types of bright tin and simply soldered a small hook to the bottom of it. The result was a wobbling, flashing spoon that rapidly caught the attention of fish.
Although this early version – an old brass teaspoon on which a hook was soldered – caught fish, Buel was a perfectionist and spent many years perfecting his spoon design and in 1834, he applied for a patent. His invention even included a polished treble hook and feathers.
And so, the spoon was invented. Here is a brief history of three spoons that changed fishing history.
The Johnson Silver Minnow, one of the most enduring and successful fishing lures of all time, was invented in 1920 by Louis Johnson, a retired Chicago foundry operator. The lake where Louis and his son fished was full of fish, but it was also weedy. So, with the practical style of many creative Midwesterners, he set out to develop a fishing lure that would not catch weeds but still catch fish.
The result was the first spoon lure with a weed guard, stiff enough to keep weeds away from the hook, but flexible enough for bass and pike to get hooked. In fact, his experimental spoon lures were made from silver tablespoons with the handles cut off and a Scents hook and weed guard soldered to the concave underside. History does not record whether these first spoons were silver plate or genuine sterling, but the idea of having a fishing lure made of silver caught his imagination. Seventy-three years later, the Johnson Silver Minnow is still plated with real silver.
But even before the Johnson Spoon was invented, other anglers were creating other types of spoons. Early in the 20th Century, roughly in 1906, a Michigan taxidermist by the name of Lou Eppinger started toying with a fishing-lure invention of his own. Baitcasting reels had just hit the market and Eppinger, being an inventive angler, wanted a fishing spoon with enough weight so he could cast with those new-fangled reels.
At that time, the only fishing spoons on the market were thin, feather-light lures built for trolling not casting. Not to be denied, Eppinger kept messing with his own spoon design pounding a piece of brass or copper to make it thinner in the center but heavier on the sides. The lure was called the Osprey.
At the end of World War I, the two Eppingers decided the lure needed a name change. Oddly enough, they picked a name to honor the 4th Marine Brigade who rousted the Germans in a tough battle in Belleau Woods. The U.S. soldiers were called Dare Devils.
The Eppingers named their lure the Dardevle.
Around the same time, Elwood “Buck” Perry in Hickory, North Carolina, a schoolteacher, invented the Spoonplug. The deep-diving lure not only served as a fish catcher – but also as a bottom-mapping device.
Perry earning a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics from Lenoir-Rhyne College and then taught and coached at Hickory High School. In World War II he was a lieutenant-colonel in the United States Army Transportation Corps in the European theatre. After the war he returned to Hickory, N.C. to work in the family business with his father and brother. In 1946 he invented the spoonplug and soon went into business selling the fishing lures manufactured by him and his first wife Marjorie. Business was slow until 1957 when he had a major success in sales promotion.
It was an airplane pilot named Don Nichols who first convinced Perry to promote his Spoonplugs in Chicago. Perry and outdoor writer Tom McNally fished Lake Marie, which was reportedly fished out, and put a hurt on the fish. Word spread quickly and he began promotions throughout the upper Midwest.
Perry published in 1965 a 31-page guide Spoonplugging: for freshwater bass and all game fish and in 1973 a 275-page book Spoonplugging: your guide to lunker catches. He also published a nine-volume Home Study Series in 1981. His bi-monthly newsletter, Buck Perry’s The National Spoonplugger, is still published. The fishing lures and the book Spoonplugging are still sold by the privately held Buck Perry Company in Hickory, N.C.
Mr. Perry was known to three generations of fishermen as Buck, with his name forever linked to the lure he patented in 1946, the Spoonplug. He sold millions of the lures, which meld two pieces of traditional tackle, the spoon and the plug. Mr. Perry’s fishing system was called Spoonplugging, but Spoonplugs were not really the most important part of it. His concern was the essence of fishing: the migration of fish, underwater topography, weather, water conditions and much more; “structure fishing,” he called it.
