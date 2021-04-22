Rain, Rain and more rain. Starting to feel a lot like June and not April, but we surely need the rain. Water levels in our lakes have been coming up daily. I noticed the little lake that I live on has risen at least a foot in the last few days. That’s good news.
Last Sunday was an interesting day. The weather forecast called for windy conditions and potential thunderstorms. I considered going fishing at Lake Istokpoga, but decided I didn’t really want to fight the wind or take a chance on getting caught in a thunderstorm.
As it turned out, we never got the rain and based on the results of the Xtreme Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga, the fishing was red-hot – at least for some of the anglers.
Gary Niemi, one of the top bass fishermen in Highlands County teamed up with Rick Helmuth to weigh in 5 bass with a crushing weight of 36.6 pounds. Their biggest bass was 7.91, just short of a TrophyCatch entry. Just for the record, 5 fish weighing 36 pounds is an average weight of about 7 pounds each! That’s the second tournament in a row for the Xtreme bass tournament series to break the 30-pound weight mark.
17 boats participated in the event won by Niemi and Helmuth. Tom McGinnis and Charlie Houser took second place with 5 bass weighing in at a distant 19.75, and Robert Brown along with his partner, Troy Oliver garnered third place with 19.11 pounds.
In hindsight, why was Sunday such a good day? Not everyone caught fish. In fact, a few of the guys fishing the tournament thought it was a tough day, as did others on the lake.
Looking back is always easier than looking forward, and being an armchair quarterback is pretty easy when you know the results, but for my two cents, I believe there were two factors (along with top-notch fishermen) that combined to make this a great bass fishing day – at least for some of the tournament anglers.
First, with an approaching storm (the thunderstorm never happened during the tournament, but around 3am that night, it came crashing through Highlands County), the barometer was steadily falling. A falling barometer reading indicates that a storm or wet weather is approaching. A steady barometric pressure reading indicates no immediate change is weather is expected.
Wildlife, as well as fish, typically respond to changing weather conditions by feeding heavily prior to the weather change. Biologists believe this is natures way of warning wildlife, as well as fish that a change in weather is coming and they should eat now since the weather conditions may prevent them from eating later.
Second, the wind. Although it didn’t seem that windy where I live, the weather channel was showing wind speeds of 14-17 mph by mid-afternoon at Lake Istokpoga. As most fishermen know, fish will generally feed better when it is windy.
Again, biologists believe the wind stirs up the water, knocking insects off vegetation and into the water and creating more potential food for smaller fish, which in turn often creates a smorgasbord of food for bass. Wave action often pushes baitfish into shorelines where bass are eager to feed on them. The wind also makes it more difficult for bass to distinguish artificial lures from real baitfish.
Combine these two weather attributes with expert bass fishing and the results can often be spectacular!
Knowledge is the key to successful bass fishing. Recognizing and taking advantage of weather conditions is key to becoming a successful angler. But reading the weather is only part of the equation.
A good fisherman must also have the right equipment, the right lures or bait, be in the right location at the right time of the day and work the bait correctly to catch bass consistently. When everything matches up, catching a 5-fish bag of 30+ pounds is possible!
The Pond Boss
I was watching one of my favorite You Tube video’s the other day, Bob Lusk, the Pond Boss. He was attempting to dispel a number of myths as they relate to largemouth bass.
Bob is a fisheries biologist who makes his living as a pond or lake consultant who lives in Texas. He travels all over the country helping people create and maintain great ponds and lakes.
After watching that video, I watched a couple more about the life-cycle of bass and I couldn’t help but think about the correlation between the life of a largemouth bass, and the bass caught Sunday in this tournament.
Just to share a few of the interesting things I learned, did you know that large female bass often spawn more than once? Bob stated that he had personally witnessed large females depositing some of their eggs each full-moon cycle, over a period of three or four months, laying the eggs only when they were viable. Each time, choosing a different male to insure the future of the genetic pool.
Once the female had deposited all of her eggs and her ovaries were empty, she would then start to develop eggs for the next spawning season.
Ever wonder how many eggs a female bass will have in annual spawn? Experts claim a female largemouth bass lays between 2,000 and 7,000 eggs, per pound of body weight! That’s a lot of eggs.
Unfortunately, many never hatch, due to fungus, seasonal cold fronts and marauding bluegills. But, of those that hatch, 99.6% will get eaten before their first year. Most of that happens in their first 6 to 8 weeks.
A bass that survives must overcome astronomical odds. Once a bass reaches 3 ½ - 4 pounds, or roughly 17 inches in length, their mouth is large enough to eat a 10” bass. That’s when her life changes dramatically.
If you noticed, I said “her.” Almost all largemouth bass over 4 pounds are female.
So, the faster a bass can get to this magical size, the better her chances are of becoming a double-digit bass.
What are those odds? The odds of a largemouth bass growing to such an enormous weight?
Depends on who you ask. I’ve heard one in 10,000 make it to 10 pounds or more. I’ve also heard only one in 50,000 make it. And some experts have stated the number is likely to be only one in 100,000. The reality is, it’s pretty rare.
Given the very small number of bass reaching that magic number of 10 pounds, ever wonder what your chances are of catching one? I thought it was interesting when I posed that question on the internet. Here’s two different answers:
The best anglers, fishing the best bass waters, at the best times of the year caught 5 bass over 12 pounds in 64,544 angler days. That’s an average of almost 13,000 days to catch one bass over 12 pounds. Relating that to an average angler who fishes 50 days a year, it would take him about four lifetimes to catch one bass over 12 pounds!
And if that doesn’t surprise you, another article stated that the average angler has a slightly better chance of getting hit by lightning or winning the lottery.
With that in mind, the big bass weighed in last Sunday all have a chance to become a double-digit bass, thanks to live release.
So, with all of this in mind, we are lucky to have a body of water that can produce quality bass like those caught and released last Sunday. When you look out over the entire country, not many people have this same opportunity that we do.