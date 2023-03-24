The BIG SHOW Bass Tournament
Saturday, March 18th was the final bass tournament of the 2022-23 season on Lake Istokpoga. Next month will be the annual 2-day Classic.
Forty-two teams competed against each other and the weather. Strong wind prevented many of the anglers from fishing their favorite spots, but somebody always finds em’, and that they did with the top six teams all weighing in their five fish limit and exceeding 19 pounds.
The wind has been a challenge leading up to the tournament with changing directions almost daily causing a lack of clean water, combined with a 10 degree drop in water temperature in just the last week leading up to the tournament.
Winning the tournament with five bass tipping the scales at twenty-five pounds, thirteen ounces was the team of Cory and Darren Roberts. Their biggest bass weighed in at six pounds, twelve ounces.
Coming in second and last months winners was the team of Corky Neff and Steve Dial with five bass weighing twenty-one pounds, fourteen ounces. “It was a crazy day, right from the start, Dial said. “I had a five-pounder on my first cast and she locked me up in the vegetation. By the time we got to her, she was gone.”
Corky saved the day on his last cast when he caught an eight pound, nine ounce beauty. Another TrophyCatch bass for Corky and just short of the big bass of the day.
Third place honors went to the team of Marty O’Hora and Jimmy Kowalski with five bass weighing in at twenty pounds, seven ounces.
Just a few ounces short, the team of DJ Buckholdt and Will Bennion weighed in five bass weighing twenty pounds, two ounces. Their biggest bass weighed seven pounds, nine ounces.
Always in the top five or six teams, the team of Dave Maurice and Tom McGinnis finished in fifth place with five bass weighing nineteen pounds, eleven ounces.
And rounding out the top six teams to cash a check and finishing in sixth place was the team of Jamie Stephens and Chris McBeath with five bass weighing nineteen pounds, one ounce.
Big Bass honors went to Mike Richardson and “Junior” Cook with their eight-pound, thirteen ounce TrophyCatch bass. There were four bass weighing over eight pounds.
Next month the Big Show Bass Tournament will host a two-day Classic on Lake Istokpoga with a $10,000.00 First Place check. The event is an invitation event and each angler had to qualify in order to compete.
Xtreme Bass Series
The 3rd Xtreme Bass Tournament was held on Lake Istokpoga March 4th, 2023. Twenty-five teams participated in the event.
First Place, with five bass weighing 19.86 lbs. was the team of Jamie Stephens and Jim Stephens.
Second Place, with five bass weighing 17.74 pounds was the team of Chris Welch and Tedd Welch.
Third Place, with five bass weighing 17.69 pounds was the team of John Och and Alex Usry.
Fourth Place, with five bass weighing 17.49 pounds was the team of Dan Tarano and Travis Tritschler.
Fifth Place, with five bass weighing 16.07 pounds was the team of Jon Arale and Greg Yoshida.
The Xtreme weighmaster weighs in 100ths of a pound instead of ounces.
Big Bass for the event was caught by Kyle and Carl Wieczorek and weighed 6.33 pounds.
Their next tournament is scheduled for Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.