Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 8/11/2021 to 9/8/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is taken from exemption permit requests to FWC.
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, August 14, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; West Coast Couples Bass Club with 30 participants.
Sunday, August 15, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00 PM; HARDEE BASS CLUB with 60 participants.
Sunday, September 5, 2021 — Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Sunday, August 15, 2021 — Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3:00 PM; Xtreme Bass Series: Central Florida Division with 50 participants.
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2:00 PM; SOUTH PASCO BASSMASTER with 44 participants.
Kissimmee River
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at Kissimmee River Fishing Resort at 1:00 PM; Beeline Bass Busters with 22 participants.
Lake Placid
Saturday, August 21, 2021 — Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:00 PM; REBEL BOYS with 24 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
BASS TOURNAMENT EXEMPTIONS
A couple of weeks ago, in one of my weekly columns, I wrote about bass tournaments on small lakes in Highlands County, and whether we should even be holding bass tournaments in the hottest months of the year.
I’ve received a number of phone calls and emails from fishermen in Lake Placid who are upset after seeing two tournaments receiving exemptions to fish Lake Clay last weekend.
I had hoped to speak to Eric Johnson, Fisheries Administrator with the FWC, but all I’ve been able to do is leave him a message. Since he is the person responsible for approving all exemptions for bass tournaments, it seems to me that he could simply not approve exemptions for tournaments on small lakes. But, maybe it’s not that simple.
The anglers I’ve talked to are ready to start a petition, prohibiting bass tournaments on smaller lakes, and I tend to agree with them.
I had the opportunity to look up the acreage of all the lakes in Highlands County and I was shocked at just how small some of these lakes actually are.
In my previous column, I suggested that bass tournaments would be better served fishing only the larger lakes, or lakes over 1000 acres. To my surprise, out of 77 lakes listed on the internet located in Highlands County, only 5 bodies of water meet those criteria.
Lake Josephine 1,249 acres
Lake Jackson 3,361 acres
Lake Placid 3,409 acres
Lake June 3,729 acres
Lake Istokpoga 26,673 acres
The other issue in question, is whether we should even allow bass tournaments at all during the hot summer months. Maybe the answer there is to reduce the tournament hours, reduce the number of fish from 5 to 3, or make the tournaments catch-weigh-release.
Surely there are some reasonable measures we can take to protect our smaller lakes from being fished out, and even our larger lakes from potentially killing off our favorite game fish.
The anglers who I’ve spoken with are not bass tournament fishermen. But I am, and I think many of the guys who fish bass tournaments would also agree with me.
It’s time we take some action!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Co-Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.