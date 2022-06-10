Did Somebody say Catfish?
Last night, after the tropical storm passed through Highlands County, I walked down to my dock on our small Lake Clara to feed the bluegills. As I’ve mentioned before in this column, I’ve been feeding them every night now for almost a year.
About a half hour before dark, they begin to gather under and off the edge of my dock, just waiting for the floating fish food I but locally in 50-pound bags.
There have always been hundreds of bluegills and a few tilapias, and even an occasional bass or turtle. But last night, I noticed a couple of big catfish scarfing up the floating pellets.
That shouldn’t surprise me, since I’ve caught a number of big catfish and released them in the little lake. But these cats were pretty big.
A few years ago, I set up a couple rods on the dock with chicken livers and my brother-in-law caught two giant catfish. One was almost 20 pounds.
But I’ve never been much of a catfish fisherman, so it got me wondering how many different types of catfish are there.
It turns out, there are well over 40 types of catfish families in the world (30 in the U.S. alone) and over 3,000 catfish species! Scientists believe there are even more out there waiting to be discovered.
The most popular species of catfish are the flathead catfish, the channel catfish and the blue catfish. Not only can you find these types of catfish in Florida, but there are also a number of other species. Anglers can find white catfish, yellow catfish, brown bullhead, walking catfish, and more.
Throughout Florida, you can find canals, rivers, and stocked ponds where catfish are abundant. Whether you’re fishing from a boat or from the shore, you’ll find that fishing in the early morning or the evening gives you the best shot at bringing home some dinner.
According to the internet, two of the best lakes in our area for catfish are Lake Walk-in-Water, where you can find both brown bullheads and channel catfish and Lake Okeechobee, where its not unusual to harvest a million pounds of channel catfish every year.
If you think bass are opportunistic feeders, they take a backseat to catfish. They will rarely ever pass up a meal.
They are highly capable of locating food by smell thanks to their “whiskers.” These are actually loaded up with sensory cells that help them find a nearby meal.
For this reason, bait with strong odors work best. Consider trying shrimp, chicken liver or gizzards, or cut mullet. You can also go with commercial stink baits.
A number of other baits can work quite well for catching Catfish. Earthworms can be an effective bait and freshwater clams can be as well.
Many types of catfish in Florida become active just before dusk and in the evening. You can catch catfish in Florida year-round. However, the warmer months are when the angling opportunities really shine.
Summertime is also when many catfish spawn.
Catfish are strong, muscular fish and will definitely give you your money’s worth when it comes to a fight. A seven to a seven and a half foot, medium to medium action rod with a 2500 to 3500 spinning reel with 20-pound mono, or 20-pound braid is all you need.
So, the next time you’re thinking about doing a little fishing, and the idea of fresh catfish filets comes to mind, consider rigging up and heading out for a catfish trip.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.