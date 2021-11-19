It’s Mid-November – What should you be using?
Ask a dozen bass fishermen what you should be fishing with this time of the year and you’ll probably get a dozen different answers.
The month of November is typically what I like to call an “anything goes month,” simply meaning that for the most part, bass are back in the shallower water, aggressively feeding in preparation for the spawn.
That means they will attack anything you throw at them. And by anything, I mean just about anything.
After a long, hot summer, with water temperatures in the high 80’s and in some waterways, the low 90’s, the months of October and November are often considered transition months. This is when the water has cooled down, and the baitfish are now fully grown, and readily available in shallow water, small coves and points.
Personally, I enjoy flipping and pitching jigs and worms this time of the year, but if I can drag myself out of bed early enough to catch that sunrise bite, you’ll find me throwing a topwater Zara Spook, Chug Bug or Rico. I often start the day with all three rigged up on different topwater rods, so I can quickly change up to see which one provokes a strike.
Once the sun is up, I may continue using the three topwater baits, but quite often, I’ll switch up to a buzz bait or even a spinnerbait, moving it along the surface quickly. If the sky is clear and the sun is rising, I’ll give the topwater bite one more chance by going to a topwater frog.
I know many people love topwater froggin’ because you can put that frog right in the middle of the nastiest vegetation in the lake and because of its weedless design, it’ll come right through it. And the strikes are powerful, spewing water and vegetation in every direction. Then the challenge becomes getting them out!
At some point, I’ll change up to a shallow-running, flat-billed, crank bait, or swimbait, although my favorite bait to throw all day is the classic Chatterbait. This is one incredible lure that becomes even more effective if you can just tick the vegetation as you reel it in.
Suspending stick baits, Carolina rigs, Ned rigs and wacky-worm rigs are all effective this time of the year. And if you’re fishing offshore, you can’t beat the various drop-shot rigs.
Unfortunately, my wrist, elbow and shoulder can only take so much abuse before I’m just plumb, worn out.
That’s when I go back to my mainstay, flippin’ and pitchin’. For me at least, this style of fishing is the least difficult for me physically, and almost always very productive. My favorite lures are a ¾ ounce Blue/Black, Medlock Jig, tipped with a blue plastic pork frog, or a 5” Gary Yamamoto Senko on a 5/0 Gamakatsu J hook.
This is a great time of the year to be bass fishing. The weather is cooling off and the days are getting shorter. Unfortunately, this is when we start seeing all the cold fronts that will shut things down pretty quickly. But any day fishing is a good day.
Just remember, bass put the feedbag on in October and November in preparation for the spawn. Some of the biggest bass of the year are caught in October, November and December.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.